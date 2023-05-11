Ghanaian fashion designer Sam has gone viral after designing a fashionable suit for his lavish wedding

The good-looking groom also created elegant kaftan designs for the groomsmen who completed their look with black sunglasses

The beautiful bride wore a simple white lace gown and stunning hairstyle for the white wedding

Ghanaian fashion designer Sam is one of the few grooms who have designed unique wedding suits for their plush weddings.

Ghanaian couple Sam and Dora look stunning in white outfits: Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The young and handsome groom, the chief executive officer of the fashion brand Samrich Klassics looked dapper in a stylish white jacket with rhinestones for his white wedding.

He wore a black tailored-to-fit trousers and shiny shoes while dancing joyously with his bride at the church auditorium.

Ghanaian bride Dora looks stunning in a lace gown

The beautiful bride, Dora, wore a simple lace gown with see-through mesh sleeves and a long veil. She wore a charming frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup.

Some fashionistas and clients of the groom have commented on the Ghanaian designer Sam's classy wedding jacket

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding dance videos

stitched_by_nel stated:

The suit's detailing is serious

celebrity_tailo_r stated:

Elegant styling yourself

hello_monique_ stated:

The assignment was well understood!

Mote designs stated:

Looking so regal

ohema_boatemaa stated:

That suit!

Tan Guyelias stated:

Where to get the groom's outfit, please?

Kada stated:

The groom is such a vibe

miss_adoley_ stated:

Eiiii congrats, but why have the groomsman kept his phone for display

drdelphine_ stated:

The bride and groom look great. Keep praising

kweku_fokuo_sakyi_ stated:

Sam, your suit. Congrats.

angelicittie_ stated:

Beautiful, may God bless your marriage in Jesus' name ❤️❤️❤️

houseofmaidengh_ stated:

Sunday school teachers vibe

kwamenimko10 stated:

Beautiful wedding; we no want to hear any wahala next year

Osei Dede stated:

Beautifully done. All the best to your union!

miz_tessa stated:

Praising God together ey3 fe keke

