Shatta Wale's Baby Mama: Shatta Michy Looks Gorgeous In A Red Ruffled Tulle Dress For Her 30th Birthday Shoot
- Ghanaian actress Diamond Michelle Gbagonah celebrated her 30th birthday on May 6, 2023
- The media personality flaunted her cleavage and smooth legs in the thigh-high dress for the birthday shoot
- Ghanaian musician Abiana and other female celebrities have reacted to Shatta Michy's stunning photos
Ghanaian actress and media personality Diamond Michelle Gbagonah popularly called Shatta Michy, celebrated her 30th birthday with jaw-dropping photos.
The mother-of-one flaunted her smooth skin as she rocked a sleeveless dress while posing in different angles.
Shatta Michy looked splendid in a beautiful short African braids hairstyle and flawless makeup for the birthday shoot.
In another photo, she showed off her legs in the thigh-high dress and impressed her fans with her unique fashion sense.
United Showbiz host, Mzgee has sent a sweet birthday message to media personality Shatta Michy
Some social media users have commented on Shatta Michy's birthday photos.
I am Mzgee wrote:
Happy birthday beautiful! More blessings
Majesty Amon said:
May Jehovah secure all your needs
unbreakablejb1 stated:
Happy birthday ❤️
king_cedes5 stated:
Happy birthday Michy❤️
Abiana Music stated:
I wish there were a voice note here, anka I will sing you a sweet happy birthday Michy. God bless you more beautiful.
jay_antwi stated:
Happy clean 30!! God give you many more great years, dear!
fixon2owoo stated:
Birthday blessings, Michy. Enjoy your special day.
Twist Diamond stated:
Cheers to greatness, hun
Abena Premeh stated:
Happy birthday Michy... God bless you and answer all your secret prayers ❤️
Doris .hug stated:
30 and beautiful.....Happy birthday, michy❤️
Sandy Lartisan stated:
Happy birthday to you, pretty. Wishing you the best in life
Roy general madcap said:
Age gracefully Queen
Twist Diamond stated:
Happy birthday Queen. May God continue to bless and give you long life and more prosperity. May you be happy now and forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
miz Faibil stated:
Happy happy birthday, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Stay blessed
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Shatta Michy, who appeared on a lifestyle programme on TV3 and looked stunning in a lovely attire.
The fashion icon looked presentable for the live television broadcast in a blazer dress and tidy African braids.
Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama, Shatta Michy, wore smooth makeup as she hung out with Sika Osei and others.
