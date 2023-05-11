Ghanaian actress Diamond Michelle Gbagonah celebrated her 30th birthday on May 6, 2023

The media personality flaunted her cleavage and smooth legs in the thigh-high dress for the birthday shoot

Ghanaian musician Abiana and other female celebrities have reacted to Shatta Michy's stunning photos

Ghanaian actress and media personality Diamond Michelle Gbagonah popularly called Shatta Michy, celebrated her 30th birthday with jaw-dropping photos.

Ghanaian media personality Shatta Michy looks stunning in these photos. Photo credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-one flaunted her smooth skin as she rocked a sleeveless dress while posing in different angles.

Shatta Michy looked splendid in a beautiful short African braids hairstyle and flawless makeup for the birthday shoot.

In another photo, she showed off her legs in the thigh-high dress and impressed her fans with her unique fashion sense.

United Showbiz host, Mzgee has sent a sweet birthday message to media personality Shatta Michy

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Michy's birthday photos.

I am Mzgee wrote:

Happy birthday beautiful! More blessings

Majesty Amon said:

May Jehovah secure all your needs

unbreakablejb1 stated:

Happy birthday ❤️

king_cedes5 stated:

Happy birthday Michy❤️

Abiana Music stated:

I wish there were a voice note here, anka I will sing you a sweet happy birthday Michy. God bless you more beautiful.

jay_antwi stated:

Happy clean 30!! God give you many more great years, dear!

fixon2owoo stated:

Birthday blessings, Michy. Enjoy your special day.

Twist Diamond stated:

Cheers to greatness, hun

Abena Premeh stated:

Happy birthday Michy... God bless you and answer all your secret prayers ❤️

Doris .hug stated:

30 and beautiful.....Happy birthday, michy❤️

Sandy Lartisan stated:

Happy birthday to you, pretty. Wishing you the best in life

Roy general madcap said:

Age gracefully Queen

Twist Diamond stated:

Happy birthday Queen. May God continue to bless and give you long life and more prosperity. May you be happy now and forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

miz Faibil stated:

Happy happy birthday, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Stay blessed

