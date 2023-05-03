

Ghanaian female politician Samira Bawumia stole the spotlight at lawyer and solicitor Natasha's wedding over the weekend

Ghana's First Lady, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo and her daughter Valerie Obaze were also in attendance

The beautiful bride Natasha-Rosalynd Tettey looked regal in an elegant kente dress and alluring ponytail hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana, Natasha-Rosalynd Tettey, walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend.

Ghanaian female politicians Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia pose with Ghanaian couple Natasha and Manuel. Photo credit: @mc_kabutey

Source: Instagram

Rebecca Akufo-addo slays in yellow

The First Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, looked regal in a yellow three-quarter sleeve top paired with a form-fitting long kente skirt for the lavish traditional wedding.

She wore a simple black hairstyle, subtle makeup and unique gold accessories to complete her look for the trending event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Samira Bawumia rocks corseted kente gown in style

The second lady of Ghana and top style icon, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, looked ethereal in a glittering corseted kente gown and matching headscarf.

The fashion mogul styled her long-sleeve dress with elegant accessories and shoes while exchanging pleasantries with other wedding guests.

Ghanaian businesswoman and one of the hardworking daughters of President Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze, who is married to a handsome Nigerian man, wore a blue spaghetti strap dress and rocked her signature blond hairstyle.

Samira Bawumia, Empress Gifty, Irene Gyamfi, And 3 Other Fashionable Wives Of Top Ghanaian Politicians Of 2022

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning spouses of Ghanaian politicians who have become well-known due to their stunning appearances.

Some dignitaries regularly update their social media accounts with photos of their new appearances. Empress Gifty, a musician from Ghana, was one of the most fashionable figures in 2022, thanks to her impeccable sense of style.

First Lady Of Ghana Rebecca Akufo-Addo Looks Gorgeous In An African Print Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana and a notable fashion icon, turning one year older on March 12, 2023.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo posted a lovely picture of his wife and a heartfelt statement on social media.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo looked elegant in a stylish two-piece African print outfit to celebrate her birthday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh