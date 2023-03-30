Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee is one of the hottest actors promoting entertainment with his great personality and high fashion sense

Just like some footballers, Dr Likee always steps out in elegant outfits when he is not on set or shooting a commercial

In one of his latest interviews, the award-winning actor eulogised Asamoah Gyan, the former Ghana captain, as the brain behind his success

Ghanaian actor and comedian Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr Likee, is one of the most talented YouTubers in Ghana now.

The comic actor with many ambassadorial deals has a great fashion sense, as seen in most social media posts.

Dr Likee, Delay and Daddy Lumba look elegant in stylish outfits. Source: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian YouTuber Dr Likee hangs out with Daddy Lumba

The talented YouTuber looked dapper in a colourful striped long-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and a black round hat.

The veteran musician turned heads in an all-black outfit and a blond African braids corn roll as they posed together in a beautiful man.

Dr Likee slays in a blue African print outfit

The award-winning content creator looked ethereal in a short-sleeved African print shirt and matching trousers.

Dr Likee completed his look with one of his stunning, stylish hats. He was pictured with two handsome kids in matching designer outfits.

Dr Likee poses with Deloris Frimpong Manso

Dr Likee looked classy in a simple outfit as a guest on the Delay show hosted by the award-winning media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Dr Likee wore a white tee shirt and grey jeans styled with a black Lakers hat. The style influencer Delay wore a blue cutout dress and a beautiful hairstyle.

Dr Likee dons a white agbada and Mobotu hat

The YouTuber Dr Likee stepped up his fashion game by rocking a customised agbada, a simple Mobutu hat, and black sunglasses.

Dr Likee rocks white sneakers

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee nearly broke the internet with this beautiful photo of himself and a pretty lady in a form-fitting outfit.

Dr Likee looked dashing in a colourful two-piece outfit, silver jewellery and white sunglasses.

Dr Likee Praises Asamoah Gyan With Touching Post: "He Is The Brain Behind My Success"

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Likee who expressed his sincere gratitude to Asamoah Gyan, a former professional football player, for significantly influencing his life.

He wrote an emotional essay on his Instagram page about how Gyan helped him launch his nonprofit, Street Life.

Many people have given Gyan his flowers as they hail him in the post's comment section.

