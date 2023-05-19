How 2023 AMVCA Weekend Kicked Off with Cultural Day, Stars Attended in Style

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards officially kicked off on Thursday, May 18, with Opening Night and Cultural Day

The three-day lineup of events for the ninth edition includes cultural night, a runway show before the main event on Saturday, May 20

Several Nigerian stars were in attendance, each sporting a traditional ensemble representing different cultures

The ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has begun with a three-day lineup of thrilling events.

2023 AMVCA kickstarts on May 18 Credit: DSTV

On Thursday, May 18, the event began with the ‘Opening Night and Cultural Day’ event – celebrating African culture and diversity.

This event will be followed by the ‘Runway Show and Nominee Gala’ on Friday, May 19.

This event is a nod to the fashion industry and the role it plays in film and television, as well as spotlighting young designers.

The Cultural Day event saw beautiful stars in attendance, including Venita Akpofure, Mercy Aigbe and Ini Dima-Okojie.

See some photos below:

Ini Dima-Okojie represented the north in this gorgeous ensemble.

Recall in an earlier report, Busola Tejumola, the Head of Content and West Africa Channels at Multichoice, stated that the awards have become a yardstick for measuring excellence in the Nigerian movie industry and in Africa, and the 9th edition would be unique.

Tejumola further disclosed that this year's edition received 40% more movie entries than in 2022, announcing that the event would span three days.

Tejumola's words:

"The AMVCA has in the last 8 years become the unit by which excellence is measured and recognized and this 9th edition of the AMVCAs stands in a unique position being hosted in the 20th year of Africa Magic operations in Nigeria and at a point when cinematic output across Africa is entering a phase of global recognition and appreciation."

