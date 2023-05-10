The general manager of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson, has shared photos of the upcoming United Showbiz program featuring Black Sheirf

Fadda Dickson shared the flyer for a second time after making a similar post a few days ago and garnering reactions online

Some fans of the TV show and the artiste trooped to the comment section to share their thoughts about the upcoming program

Despite Media MD, Fadda Dickson, has shared a photo of United Showbiz's flyer to his Instagram page, stirring conversations among netizens.

Fadda Dickson shares the United Showbiz flyer Photo credit: @faddick

In a social media post by Fadda Dickson on his verified Instagram page, he shared a photo that featured the just awarded Vodafone Ghana Music Award's Artiste of The Year, Black Sherif.

The post has been the fashionable Despite Media manager's second post after the former host, Nana Ama McBrown, finally announced her presence and her new chapter on Onua TV to host her latest Onua Showtime, making fans assume that Fadda has stepped in, to maintain the number of viewers that the show used to have.

Some fans of the United Showbiz and Nana Ama had earlier compared stream and viewing numbers of the two programs, which seem to be in tough competition concerning who gets the most views and whether McBrown was the heart of the show.

Fadda Dickson captioned his post:

Another epic night of United Showbiz with the VGMA artiste of the year. #UTV#

See Fadda Dickson's post of the United Showbiz flyer below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Fadda Dickson's post

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Fadda Dickson's post, claiming the United Showbiz program will thrive regardless of what they may encounter, while others claimed they would prefer watching Onua Showtime.

legendwan1 commented:

Sunday is alway special on Onuapresure

yourhommieforever commented:

@faddick I always wanna see @bullhaus on the show the guy is too real tbh Arnold is boring now lolyaapretta commented:

Those who said they have stopped watching UTV no, I know all of you.... if I see you commenting or watching at home, you'll hear from me

