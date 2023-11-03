Award-winning Ghanaian musician Becca has inspired many of her followers with her flawless beauty

The beauty entrepreneur wore designer outfits styled with black sunglasses while showing off her smooth face

Some social media users have commented on the famous musician's high fashion sense and hairstyle

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, has posted her makeup-free photo on social media.

The chief executive officer of Kora Spa looked sporty in a white Dolce & Gabbana top paired with black pants while rocking green René Caovilla Margot 120mm leather sandals.

The African Woman hitmaker looked fabulous in fringe hairstyle as she wore different designer earrings and bracelets to complete her look.

Check out the photo below;

Becca slays in a stunning gold gown at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards

Ghanaian fashion icon Becca looked fantastic in a gold halter neck gown to present an award at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.

The talented singer wore a charming, voluminous hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Becca accessorised her look with gold earrings and bracelets while flaunting her expensive wedding ring.

Check out the photo below;

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe has commented on Becca's no-makeup face

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

monique_mawulawe stated:

Beautiful ❤️

real_vimlady stated:

Bossssssssss it up girl

abenaproperties stated:

A woman with class❤️

adelaideboatengokyere stated:

Looking, pretty sweety

lydiabeatricee stated:

Everything but Beccaaaaa❤️

mnt_pfitness stated:

Sensational

abokye stated:

Looking gorgeous as always

hetromawuli stated:

Sometimes I feel like you are from a different God

esi_ellarh stated:

She looks stunning OMG❤️❤️

frimpong_serwaa1 stated:

Beautiful

kin_julian stated:

Africa Woman

3phya_kookie stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️You are loved forever

