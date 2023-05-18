Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui released a snippet of what her fans should expect when they buy tickets for the series premiere of Serwaa

She announced that the series would be premiered on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Accra and on June 2, 2023, at Kumasi

Many people laughed hard after watching the trailer as they noted hilarious scenes in the comment section

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui has dropped the official trailer of her upcoming series Serwaa.

She shared the video on her official Instagram page as she announced the premiere dates and venues.

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Clemento Suarez in various scenes in Serwaa series. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Serwaa series Trailer

The series trailer features famous faces such as Ghanaian rapper Medikal, who is also the husband to Fella Makafui.

In the trailer's beginning, Fella Makafui and Medikal are spotted at a bus station where the actress plays the role of a villager who has arrived to the city.

Speaking broken English and Medikal mimicking her statements got many people laughing. One of her hilarious lines was, "Is cally me go?" Medikal replied, "Is not cally you go anywhere."

Famous Ghanaian comedian, Clemento Suarez, is also featured in the yet-to-be-released series. In his scene, he was captured engaging in an altercation with a lady about a text message she found on his phone.

Watch the series trailer in the post below.

How to watch Fella Makafui upcoming movie, Serwaa

The movie will be premiered on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Silverbird Ghana Cinemas inside the Accra Mall.

It will also be shown on June 2, 2023, at Kumasi at the Royal View Cinema. From June 2, 2023, at 6 pm, it will start showing on the Farmhouse Movies app.

Below are details of the premiere dates and times of Serwaa series.

Ghanaians shared their views on the trailer of the Serwaa series

Others complained about the tickets having a double and single option for the Kumasi viewers and asked why that was not the same for Accra viewers since that option sounded more like a better ticket deal.

Ghanaian actor Kobi Rana and many others could not hold back their laughter after watching the series trailer.

kobirana said:

is not carry u go anywhere o lmao mad couple

anyeley_mimi stated:

It's the last part for me

_naima_nd commented:

Definitely showing up right from work

madlips2 said:

The last part killed me deaded

madam_kay22 remarked:

Is cally me go….. Eeeei Serwaa

genepha stated:

the last part bi killer

strenja_man said:

This gonna shake up the screens......as Clemento Suarez dey inside di3333

gwencobby19 asked:

But why no double at Accra , still we move

hamdia_abubakari commented:

@fellamakafui I will be there paa because it’s my birthday too

