Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie, popularly called Fantana, is trending after inspiring her followers with gorgeous looks in the new season of the Young, Famous & African series

The talented musician and style icon wore expensive designer brands in the unscripted series showing on Netflix

Some social media users have commented on Fantana's excellent sartorial choices and matching hairstyles

Ghanaian musician Fantana is one of the new cast of Young, Famous and African series produced by Ghanaian media personality Peace Hyde.

The talented musician is rated among the fashionable female celebrities in Ghana who love to flaunt her voluptuous body in expensive designer outfits.

Ghanaian musician Fantana shows skin in designer outfits. Photo credit: @iamfantana

Source: Instagram

Francine Koffie, popularly called Fantana, didn't disappoint her followers worldwide with her classy looks as she starred in the unscripted series trending on social media.

Watch the trailer of Young, Famous & African below;

YEN.com.gh has compiled five stunning photos of the style influencer.

Ghanaian musician Fantana slays in denim jeans

Ghanaian musician and actress Fantana left jaws dropping as she stepped out in a white crop top styled with denim jeans and Nike sneakers. She wore a side-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian musician Fantana shows cleavage

The fashionista Fantana stepped out in a cleavage-baring crisscross jumpsuit and Barbie-inspired hairstyle. She completed her look with a yellow designer bag and silver strappy heels.

Ghanaian musician Fantana looks classy in short lace dress

The wealthy heir Fantana stepped out in a short dress, flaunting her smooth legs. She modelled gracefully in expensive strappy heels.

Ghanaian musician Fantana shows skin in a stylish dress

The 25-year-old Fantana looked glamorous in a cutout dress as she showed off her tattoos. She looked flawless in smooth makeup and an elegant hairstyle.

Ghanaian musician Fantana turns heads with her Fendi swimwear

Ghanaian musician Fantana showed skin as she rocked designer swimwear for a breathtaking photoshoot.

She looked charming in her blond hairstyle and smooth makeup while posing in different angles.

