Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has taken hairstyle inspiration from Nana Ama McBrown for her son’s christening

Wealthy female celebrities are among the top style icons in the Kumawood movie industry

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, are serving their followers extraordinary couple goals

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah christening their first baby together today, May 19, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah look elegant in beautiful outfits. photo credits: @traceyboakye @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The celebrity couple wore two elegant outfits for their star-studded event that is trending on social media.

Tracey Boakye and her husband turns heads in white outfits

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye flaunted her cleavage in a white corseted dress for the special event.

The short-sleeve ruffled dress was designed with white beads of different sizes to create a unique pattern. She wore elegant earrings and matching bracelets.

Tracey Boakye's makeup was done by award-winning male designer Barima Artistry popularly known for working for rich celebrities in the Ashanti Region.

Tracey Boakye looks classy in a short hairstyle.

The talented movie producer and businesswoman Tracey Boakye wore a stunning dress with ruffled sleeves. She looked a lovely short hairstyle and flawless makeup to match her look.

Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked dapper in a custom-made agbada and Mobutu hat for his son's christening.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a stylish brocade dress

Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown wore a stunning white lace and brocade dress for the Mother's Day edition of the Onua Showtime on May 14, 2023.

She looked gorgeous in a short hairstyle and smooth makeup for the live show. Nana Ama McBrown accessorised her look with beautiful earrings, a bracelet and an expensive wristwatch.

Source: YEN.com.gh