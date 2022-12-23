Popular Ghanaian Tik Tok star Erkuahofficial is among the fashionable stars whose birthday falls in the month of December

The funny and talented content creator celebrated her birthday on December 22, 2022, with red-themed photos

Erkuaofficial won the YEN Entertainment Awards Social Media Star (Twitter) award for her compelling content throughout the year

Ghanaian TikToker Erkuahofficial is one of the most followed and fashionable Tik Tokers in Ghana now.

The hardworking rising star has perfected her craft over the years making her one of the sought-after brand influencers in Ghana.

Ghanaian Tik Tok star Erkuahofficial looks beautiful with or without makeup. source: erkuahofficial

YEN.com.gh shares three stunning photos of Erkuahofficial real name Janet Offei as she celebrates her birthday.

1. Erkuahofficial slays in a red corseted gown

The high-earning TikTok star Erkuahofficial choose a red theme for her birthday photoshoot. She wore a red corseted floor-sweeping gown. Erkuahofficial wore a stunning frontal pony hairstyle to match the sleeveless ensemble.

The young influencer styled her look with gorgeous pearly earrings and gold jewellery for the beautiful photos.

2. Erkuahofficial looks regal in an African print dress

The top female brand influencer melted hearts with her African print dress showing off her flawless skin.

Erkuahofficial used the same fabric to tie a beautiful turban as she smiled infectiously for the camera. The TikTok star wore stunning red strappy heels to match her ravishing look.

3. Erkuahofficial channels Rihanna with her layered necklace

The University of Ghana student wowed her million followers on TikTok with her jaw-dropping portrait photos. She was photographed wearing a black sleeveless dress and a matching hat.

Erkuahofficial completed her looks with heavy makeup and shiny layered pearls similar to what Rihanna wore in 2009 for the premiere of f the Quentin Tarantino film “Inglourious Basterds.”.

Erkuaofficial: 5 Times TikTok Star Glammed Up Beautifully Like A Slay Queen

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Janet Offei, the most popular TikToker in Ghana right now, also known as Erkuahofficial.

Due to her constant appearance in school uniforms once worn by students attending government schools, Janet has developed a distinctive brand for herself on the video-sharing platform TikTok.

Her distinctive hat, which can be seen in many of her films, also makes her easy to recognize. Janet, a student at the University of Ghana, amassed a sizable following by uploading amusing stuff and frequently disguising herself in chic and vintage clothing.

