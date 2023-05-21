Ghanaian forex trader Kira Forex knows how to steal the attention of her followers with her classy suit styles

The award-winning businesswoman and public speakers love to step out in glamorous hairstyles and flawless makeup

Kira Forex is among the top women in forex trading, always inspiring others with classy looks

Forex trader Lamidi Sikira is among the wealthy businesswomen in Ghana. famously called Kira Forex on social media, the young Ghanaian influencer is among the stylish women in her industry.

The chief executive officer of Kira Academy and Kira Foundation has disclosed that she rejected a job at the bank with a monthly salary of $20,000 because she earns more than that through forex trading.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five classy photos of the boss lady with a definite fashion sense.

1. Kira Forex looks classy in a pink suit

The style icon Kira Forex looked elegant in a shiny bustier paired with a long-sleeve jacket and matching pink trousers.

She wore designer shoes designed with pearls to match her look. Kira looked gorgeous in a shoulder-level coloured hairstyle and smooth makeup.

Check out the photo below;

2. Kira Forex stuns in a black gown

The hardworking woman slays in a black see-through gown for her birthday in March 2023. She dazzled in a simple dress and black high heels.

Kira Forex wore a long curly frontal hairstyle and glittering stud earrings for this look.

Check out the photo below;

3. Kira Forex shows cleavage in a stylish green suit

The famous female forex trader in Ghana looked fabulous in a classy jacket showing her cleavage. Kira Forex wore heavy makeup and long eyelashes for the photoshoot.

Kira Forex shows off her Louis Vuitton bag

The travel addict looked sporty in a black ensemble styled with a black sweater as she travelled outside Ghana.

She was spotted with a purple designer bag and matching sneakers as she posed for the photoshoot.

check out the photo below;

Kira Forex slays in a skintight dress

Ghanaian chef executive officer Kira Forex flaunted her curves in a long-sleeve dress. The boss lady looked splendid in an elegant hairstyle and makeup.

Check out the photo below;

