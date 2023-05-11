Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin was one of the fashionable celebrities at the premiere of the Madam television series

The serial entrepreneur wore a shiny bodycon dress that accentuated her curves as she modelled in the beautiful video

Many social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's elegant look and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looked smoking hot in a one-hand dress for the premiere of the Madam series, with features Joselyn Dumas and Lucky Lawson.

Ghanaian actresses Salma Mumin, Joselyn Dumas and Lucky Lawson look gorgeous in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

She flaunted her smooth legs in the thigh-high ensemble styled with Yves Saint Laurent strappy heels.

Salma Mumin wore flawless makeup and a long curly hairstyle for the star-studded event.

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Tibila popularly called Cookie Tee has reacted to Salma Mumin's post

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's look at the premiere of the Madam series produced by Shirley Frimpong Manso.

cookieteegh stated:

It's givinggggggggg

Princess Julietrooney stated:

This your nyash wasn't done well at all is doing like lolzzz

yolanda_4242 stated:

Do this yansh moderately, and it will be good; what is this now? It’s obvious now

Onemoni Berry stated:

I used to love you basaaabut as the backside switch norr wae me too, I switch

Brume Franklin stated:

How can somebody's daughter be this fine ❤️

Stardeksel stated:

Your backside is a weapon of mass destruction. Bomb

Stardeksel stated:

Good girls are the brave ones. Cos from the realm I come from, it's easy to be harmful if that means getting what you want regardless of its effects on our fellow existent

King Mamza stated:

This Nyash, how did you manage to carry it always like this biko

