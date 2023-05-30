Ghanaian bride Trusty has won the hearts of social media users with her beauty and stunning kente dress

The beautiful bride who looks like an African Barbie couldn't stop dancing in the lovely wedding video shared online

The melanin bride looked alluring in her frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup for the grandiose event

Ghanaian bride Trusty is among the stylish women with an exquisite fashion sense to tie the knots in May 2023.

Ghanaian bride Trusty looks stunning in a corseted kente gown. Photo credit: @cliqkofi

The curvy bride with a small waist looked breathtaking in a custom-made kente gown by Piesie Esther's fashion designer Amoasi.

The young bride looked glamorous in a voluminous frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup for her plush wedding.

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding video posted by Ghanaian photography Cliq Kofi.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the commented below;

Henry Owusu-Ansah stated:

Foam NKOAAAAAA

etornamkassah stated:

Wow. Built like Barbie

beyoutiful_hairghana stated:

The waist is waisting

girlush_naturals_gh stated:

I have watched like 19 times

Watch the video below;

Growing with the Eshuns stated:

Awwww, Trusty, congrats❤️❤️❤️❤️

Akua bafame stated:

Snatched That’s what ??? A perfect bride

obaa_abena_papabi stated:

Perfect bride❤️

Timan Darlene stated:

So pretty and petite

aamantebea88 stated:

This is good

yhaa Dufie stated:

Big sis you made a very beautiful bride

melanindean_millionaire stated:

I love that dress

eddybae5 stated:

Trusstyygyh ❤️ You made a beautiful wife girl

ablazankou stated:

She looks just like a doll. So cute.

