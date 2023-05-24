Ghanaian bride Nana Ama Afriyie wore uniquely stunning ensembles for her lavish wedding in the Ashanti Region

She looked magnificent like a princess in a Kente ball gown with excellent details for her traditional wedding

The handsome groom wore a tailor-made kaftan styled with a dapper jacket that made him stand out

Ghanaian couple Nana Ama Afriyie and Andrew Asefuah are among the top couples who made bold fashion statements with their wedding outfits.

Ghanaian couple Nana Ama Afriyie and Andrew Asefuah look adorable together. Photo credit: @tailoredmemories

Ghanaian bride Nana Ama Afriyie rocks a halterneck bridal robe

The gorgeous bride, Nana Ama Afriyie, wore a ruffled bridal robe for her photoshoot. She dazzled in a frontal curly hairstyle as she posed in different angles for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian couple Andrew and Nana Ama Afriyie

The beautiful couple Andrew and Nana Ama Afriyie looked stunning together for their wedding portrait, rocking stylish Kente outfits.

The groom wore a two-piece kaftan styled with a fashionable jacket customized with a glittering fabric.

Ghanaian bride Nana Ama Afriyie rocks a shiny white gown

The beautiful bride Nana Ama Afriyie looked ravishing in a beaded white gown and matching earrings for her white wedding.

Many social media users have reacted to the photo of Ghanaian bride Nana Ama Afriyie rocking a Kente ball gown

Some social media users have reacted to the beautiful wedding photos.

poisedmelanin__strands stated:

Unique design ❤️

Just me, Trudy remarked:

Dare to be different ❤️

nana_abaaaaaaa commented:

First time seeing a corset worn like this. You are amazing. You brought us slim hips

naa_amerley noted:

I love this

red_rubies_collections said:

This is amazing

renebeo50 declared:

You look gorgeous

Model fashion added:

This looks amazing

red_rubies_collections wrote:

This is amazing

sstephenadeyemi posted:

❤️ Beautiful Woman

francisharold1953 shared:

Beautiful lady. Lovely dress ❤️❤️

magadou_ stated:

Chale, too clean

