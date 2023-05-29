Nana Ama McBrown looked gorgeous in a custom-made ensemble for the Sunday edition of the Onua Showtime programme

The beautiful dress was designed by a Ghanaian female fashion designer Lauren Couture

Talented hair stylist, Leelay Looks, has named the classy frontal hairstyle after the style icon Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has gone viral with her short hairstyle as she hosted great musicians and singers on the Onua Showtime programme.

The style icon wore a blue jumpsuit designed with a detachable blue suede bustier for the live programme.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks elegant in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @leelaylooks

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown looked awesome in a short hairstyle styled by Leelay Looks. In an Instagram post, the hair stylist revealed that the charming frontal hairstyle has been named after the fashion icon.

Watch the video below;

Netizens react to Nana Ama McBrown's impressive look to host the Sunday edition of the Onua Showtime show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below.

everytin_biye stated:

beautiful hair

she_loves_yuledochie commented:

Beautiful yieeee awurade Mcbrown is just a bright star ⭐️ yesterday I enjoyed yiee awurade Onua showtime anaa SHOW bia nka dan mu

dokuernest_ remarked:

Mummy looks so beautiful ❤️

akuajane_joy noted:

Beautiful as always

dokuernest_ wrote:

The Queen herself ❤️

Ub Queens added:

It's the outfits for me

sammy_highcourt said:

OmG, look at beauty

Ohemaa. Blizzy posted:

ALizzylooking gorgeous I love you, Nana, ❤️❤️❤️

Azena Bstella shared:

The hair is nice

Margaret Abliza opined:

Beauty be what, Nana? You are looking gorgeous ❤️❤️

afia_cassandra commented:

Her vibe is always amazing ❤️❤️❤️I love you so much, Nana

thewigsenter_ stated:

What a show Nana Ama. Your talent is natural and straight from God. I love you already, but this show is making me love you more❤️

Watch a snippet of the Onua Showtime programme below:

