A beautiful wedding guest who attempted to catch the bride's fresh bouquet was embarrassed when she fell on the ground

The video was uploaded on social media by Ghanaian wedding photographer and videographer Maxwell Jennings

Many social media users have commented on the hilarious wedding video, with some admonishing the wedding guest for wearing a white dress

A gorgeous wedding guest is trending online after rocking a white puff-sleeve dress for someone's wedding.

The fashionista looked classy in a short hairstyle and black block heels for the luxurious private wedding.

Wedding guest, who slayed in a white dress and short hairstyle, fall after attempting to catch bride's bouquet Photo credit: @maxwelljennings

In a video posted by Maxwell Jennings, a famous wedding photographer, the wedding guest who was eager to catch the bride's bouquet fell on the floor.

The couple, bridesmaids, groomsmen and other wedding guests were seen laughing out loud in the wedding video.

Beni. Ruth stated:

No one realises this woman wore white to the wedding

.gracias wrote:

Single life don tire her

Makeup by Olabisi said:

It's her turn by the force

Bosei Photography posted:

What a fall Bra Bernard needs to hurry because she is ready to settle down

private_pisful commented:

Sister wants to get married by force

abrafi_okotoskills remarked:

I love her spirit. The bride even feels bad for her because she did not get the bouquet after the fall . But we love to see it. Girl, you are following

munah_lifestyle shared:

I don't know whether to laugh or not. I'm stuck. Wow!! Aw

Simmy Rita noted:

She said, "IT IS MY TURN NEXT" To hell with anyone that gets in my way

Watch the video below;

