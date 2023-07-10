Ghanaian actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown was photographed in a glamorous dress by Salma Mumin on the Sunday edition of her show.

The style influencer looked exquisite in the two-piece outfit that flaunted her voluptuous figure

Ghanaian musicians Kevlyn Boy and Adoma looked elegant in stylish outfits as guests on the entertainment show

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown wore a trendy outfit from the new collection of Lure by fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin.

Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, left her social media stunned as she rocked a two-piece outfit by Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin to host the Onua Showtime program.

The 43-year-old repeated one of her lustrous long straight hairstyles slaying in flawless makeup and well-defined eyebrows.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of Nana Ama McBrown singing on the Onua Showtime show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

This. Eunice stated:

Screen goddess

Ubqueenss stated:

My multi-talented sister

nanaefyaacheampong stated:

Her dress

kall_me_suzybrooks stated:

Thanks for the beautiful outfit, @lurebysalma @salmamumin. Our host looks beautiful

aj_baeby stated:

Nana looks beautiful paaaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️ as always, though ❤️❤️❤️

Ghanaian musician and actress Adoma looks stunning in a red dress

Ghanaian musician Adoma wore a red peplum dress as she entertained the studio audience with a thrilling performance. She completed her all-red look with a red stiletto as she showed off her dance moves.

Some social media users have commented on Adoma's look and performance on the show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ama_carmicheal stated:

The show of all shows

abanga mikelnana stated:

Nana, you have invited my big crush to your show, thank you very much, and I like her

Abanga mikelnana stated:

She is a very Decent lady

theboldtalkk stated:

Top Notch Vocalist Chale @adomaa_music We ready for ur outburst to the world with MUSIC

Kelvyn Boy rocks a designer tee shirt and stylish jeans

Down Flat hitmaker Kelvyn Boy looked dapper in a round-neck tee and black designer jeans for his performance on the Onua Showtime program.

Onua Showtime Host Nana Ama McBrown Slays Like A 16-Year-Old In A Pink Check Pattern Dress Without Earrings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who gave her fans excellent fashion advice for the cold weather.

The 45-year-old style influencer looked stunning with flawless makeup as she hosted Adventist musicians to the performance on her show.

Social media users have criticised Nana Ama McBrown, the host of Onua Showtime, for her appearance.

