Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa looked glamorous in a blue dress at a brunch party over the weekend

The fashionable musician stepped up her fashion sense as she matched her jewellery with her bag and other accessories

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video of the talented singer circulating on social media

Ghanaian musician S3fa known in private life as Sefadzi Abena Amesu was among the well-dressed female celebrities at the LA DOLCE VITA brunch party organised by DBlack on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Ghanaian musician S3fa looks stunning in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @ghhyper @s3fa

Source: Instagram

The style influencer looked classy in a form-fitting dress at the star-studded event. S3fa styled the blue long-sleeve dress with beautiful earrings and strappy high-heels that matched her shiny silver designer bag.

The Echoke hitmaker looked glamorous in a black curly hairstyle and flawless makeup in the trending Instagram videos.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian musician S3fa's stunning look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

angie_sitso stated:

They should make this liposuction affordable ooo na we all want some

ellen asantekorkor stated:

Wow, natural beauty

iamacheamponma_akua stated:

Her doctor did a good job

danceboss_gh stated:

She is a beautiful soul...very respectful I love her so much

mz_xorla stated:

So this girl will come and lie to us that she didn't do lipo and people will believe herrr! Chai me kraaaa am gathering money to go and do some na 3y3 f3 na sister S3fa 3y3 s3n dieerrr so that I know my budget

vivicaro_gold stated:

Liposuction Round 2

Khen Stone stated:

See body

slim_genna stated:

Ghanafuor kasa ooo eiiii

iamsweetfafa stated:

Beautifully ❣️

bervelyn__dicta stated:

No, be everything you go dey search type some

im_elmani stated:

China made

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh