Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has inspired her followers with terrific style inspiration for this cold weather

The 45-year-old style influencer looked gorgeous in flawless makeup as she hosted some Adventist musicians on the show

Some social media users have commented on the Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown's looks

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has introduced the classy plaid pattern with her new stunning look this rainy season.

The fashionista looked fantastic in a double collar form-fitting dress with slanted pockets on both sides.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in frontal hairstyles. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, wore a short hairstyle similar to her curly hair for the first episode of the Onua Showtime program.

She looked stunning in a flawless makeup look with well-defined eyebrows and bold lipstick which blend well with her skin.

Watch the video below:

Some Onua TV viewers have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's splendid look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media reactions below.

Aquaman stated:

Effortless. U make it look simple and easy, blessed one, Ama McBrown

Cuucua stated:

The nation’s entertainer!!!! Period!!!!!!! Entertainment show hosts fo) nyinaaaaa headmistress!!!! You can’t take it away from Empress

abenasarfoa538 stated:

Naturally beautiful still Onua showtime no size❤️

Shanty Ohemaa stated:

Godmother of looks

Bright Sogbe stated:

Ghana is very proud of you

ohemaaserwaa19 stated:

Nyame nhyira wo Maame SDA; we'd love you to join us ❤️

maame_adwoa_york stated:

I loved her dress. She looks so good without earrings

Natebube stated:

Looking beautiful, her Excellency

ajoa_adiepena stated:

@iamamamcbrown Don't wear earrings again…. You look super gorgeously graced in McBrown ❤️

Check out the photos below:

The fashion icon, Nana Ama McBrown, looked classy in a stylish jacket and gorgeous skirt for the Friday edition of the Onua Showtime show.

