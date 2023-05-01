Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown proved she is a significant game changer in the entertainment and fashion industry as she hosted her new show on Onua TV

The style icon nearly broke the internet with her fashionable corseted kente style and elegant hairstyle

Nana Ama McBrown's good-looking husband and adorable daughter surprised the presenter in the studio

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown looked regal in a stylish dress as she hosted the first episode of her new show on Onua TV.

One of Ghana's leading style icons, Felicity Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, wore a fashionable three-quarter sleeve kente dress for the trending show.

The corseted orange dress was designed with colourful kente fabric used as a belt and on the button-down clothing.

The talented designer used some kente fabric as a tassel overlay on the black silky fabric that made her stand out with her kente dress.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's new look

Some social media users have lauded the outstanding actress for meeting the expectation of her fans as she premiered her new show titled Onua Showtime on Onua TV.

real_asare_1 stated:

Blessed among women ❤️❤️ Bri

deborah_ruth_gyimah stated:

Beautiful dress

abena Premeh stated:

The dress de3 woboa oo...❤️ Too much

bidazzle0 stated:

Charley, see the picture quality

mysh_naa stated:

Mmmaa yinaa headmistress ❤️

berla_cherry stated:

Nana, u r looking beautiful, watewe love you @iamamamcbrown

lh_shoes_hub stated:

She gets too much vibe

print Klodin stated:

The Queen herself ❤️

josephine stated:

She is a great woman

odoyewu_frankie stated:

The ever beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Maxwell Mensah and Baby Maxin look classy in elegant outfits

Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mensah and his beautiful daughter Baby Maxin surprised Nana Ama McBrown on set. Watch the emotional video below;

Nana Ama McBrown Dazzles In Kente Dress And Dolce & Gabbana Shoes And Bag As She Joins Media General's Onua TV

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown, a fashion icon who has joined Media General's Onua TV.

The 45-year-old television host looked gorgeous in a dress accessorised with an expensive designer handbag and pair of shoes.

Felicity Ama Agyemang, better known by her stage name Nana Ama McBrown, is married to Maxwell Mensah, and the wonderful couple has a lovely daughter.

