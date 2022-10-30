Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has been tagged as one of the best-dressed panelists on United Showbiz

The award-winning musician looked extremely glamorous in a beautiful ensemble and has become the talking point on social media

Diana Asamoah recently ended her working relationship with the Frimprince music production team who worked on most of her hit songs

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has left social media stunned with her recent photos. The award-winning artiste was the guest on the United Showbiz entertainment review program on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, who has been serving us with breathtaking looks for the past couple of months didn't disappoint fashion enthusiasts with her looks.

This beautiful ensemble can be replicated by all her fans who want to be showstoppers at this gospel event or award ceremony.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah slays in a beautiful jacket and trousers with high heels @utvghana

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The white long-sleeve jacket was designed with different colors of diamonds and tassels. This is the first time a Ghanaian celebrity has pulled this look off the red carpet.

She wore elegant silver drop earrings to match her neatly done ponytail hairstyle and subtle makeup look. She completed her looks with very long ombre color high heels for the evening show.

Some social media users have commented on her looks;

sikaba_bills

❤️ The only evangelist with swag

stickelbenny1

Coat of many colors

mador_samohyl

Janet Jackson

mays_giant

She dresses well

jones_criss_waddle

Eiiii so all Ghanaian gospel musicians become slay queens, Asem paaaa nie ghana

sophialabi

Diana your two piece is spectacular ❤️

inspirers_hope_with_emefa

Mama Diana is shining, Mama Diana is glittering

Jackline Mensah takes over Instagram with her elegant photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackline Mensah, a Ghanaian TikToker should think about modeling for clothing companies since she was made to shine and slay.

Influencer marketing is used in almost every business imaginable. Whether you like it or not, fashion bloggers set the bar in this social media-driven culture.

It's difficult to imagine how difficult it must be for real trendsetters in heart and style to attract and maintain a loyal following.

However, Jackline, a TikToker, seems to have her sense of style under control with these looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh