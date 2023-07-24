Ghanaian politician Hannah Louisa Bissiw has married a United States Navy officer, Lieutenant Commander Daniel Amasa Kotei, in a glamorous ceremony in Ghana

The adorable couple looked perfect together as they wore unique kente outfits for the traditional wedding

The wealthy wife of Ghanaian musician Keche Joshua was among the bridesmaids at the lavish ceremony

The National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress in Ghana, Hannah Louisa Bissiw, is the newest female politician to tie the knot in a luxurious ceremony.

NDC National Women's Organiser Hannah Bissiw and her husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @vestirgh

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride and her bridesmaids looked amazing in simple yet classy kente outfits for the viral wedding.

Ghanaian bride Hannah Bissiw looks ravishing in a beaded gold gown

Ghanaian politician Hannah Bissiw made a beautiful bride as she slayed in a stylish gown with beaded straps.

The beautiful bride wore a Barbie-inspired frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup that matched her skin tone.

She accessorised her look with expensive gold jewellery as she modelled in designer shoes for the photo shoot.

Ghanaian politician Hannah Bissiw and her husband pose together

Ghanaian bride and politician Hannah Bissiw's handsome husband, Lieutenant Commander Daniel Amasa Kotei, looked dapper in a long-sleeved, two-piece kaftan styled with a sleeveless kente jacket and matching Mobutu hat.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe and other bridesmaids were spotted in impeccable kente dresses in the lovely wedding video.

Ghanaian politician Hannah Bissiw and her husband rock green outfits

Ghanaian politician Hannah Bissiw caused a stir with her sculptural kente gown for her private traditional wedding.

Ghanaian politician Hannah Bissiw and husband fed with cake during the white wedding reception

The melanin bride Hannah Bissiw looked magnificent in a white sleeveless and backless beaded gown for the white wedding. The groom Lieutenant Commander Daniel Amasa Kotei wore his navy uniform for the grandiose event.

The beautiful couple Hannah Bissiw and her husband were joined by their families to cut the wedding cake designed as a military ship.

