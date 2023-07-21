Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) national coordinator for women, wed in a colourful ceremony

The talented politician and beautiful celebrity bride wore two elegant kente dresses for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on the lovely wedding videos and photos circulating online

National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, has tied the knot in a colourful ceremony today, July 21, 2023. She is the second celebrity bride to wed in July.

National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, looks regal in kente gowns. Photo credit: @ndc

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride and politician Hannah Bissiw rocks a yellow corseted kente gown

The gorgeous politician looked flamboyant in a beaded sleeve kente gown for her introduction during her star-studded traditional wedding.

The bridesmaids looked stunning in beautiful outfits and classy turbans as they danced to the hit song by Ghanaian music group R2B.

Ghanaian politician Hannah Bissiw slays in a stylish kente for her traditional wedding

The female politician Hannah Bissiw looked ethereal in green kente for her lavish traditional wedding.

She wore a stylish kente gown with stylish sleeves; the designer made the celebrity bride stand out with her look.

The kente gown has three well-arranged sleeves with tassels and an off-shoulder designer. They used quality tiny beads to design the bust area and created well-patterned and handmade floral patterns from the hips to the trims of the dress.

The beautiful melanin bride wore flawless makeup and a voluminous and lustrous hairstyle to complete her bridal look.

Watch the video posted by NDC headquarters on Facebook

Watch more videos from the traditional and reception party

Source: YEN.com.gh