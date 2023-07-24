Ghanaian bride Dr Lotty and her handsome husband, Dr Gabby, have impressed some fashionistas with their traditional wedding look

The melanin bride looked splendid in elegant hairstyles and flawless makeup for the traditional and white wedding

Some social media users have commented on the bride's flamboyant gown designed by Sima Brew for the white wedding

Two Ghanaian doctors, Gabby and Lotty, tied the knot over the weekend in a glorious multi-day ceremony.

Ghanaian couple Dr Lotty and Dr Gabby look elegant in beaded outfits for their white wedding. Photo credit: @jema_weddings

The beautiful bride and her longtime partner didn't disappoint with their wedding outfits as they contracted one of the best event planners and hired five wedding bloggers to share content on social media.

Dr Gabby and Dr Lotty rock white outfits

Ghanaian couple and medical doctors Dr Gabby and Dr Lotty looked regal in white two-piece outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The bride Dr Lotty slayed in a white wrap top and matching trousers while rocking a centre-parted curly hairstyle and mild makeup with bold eyebrows.

Dr Lotty looks ethereal in a multi-coloured corseted Kente dress

The melanin bride Dr Lotty stepped out in style for her traditional wedding. She looked impeccable in a green, gold and purple beaded Kente dress with unique detailing for her wedding.

Ghanaian groom Dr Gabby looks dapper in Kente outfits

The handsome groom Dr Gabby looked dashing in colourful Kente styled with expensive gold jewellery.

The groomsmen were spotted in custom-made long-sleeve two-piece kaftan outfits.

DSP Kofi Sarpong performs at the traditional wedding

Award-winning gospel musician DSP Kofi Sarpong thrilled the couple, family and wedding guests with his stellar performance at the traditional wedding.

Dr Lotty looks gorgeous in a beaded red gown

The beautiful bride Dr Lotty wore a stylish red gown for the reception party. She looked charming in a black curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

The handsome groom looked fabulous in a white short-sleeve kaftan as they showed impeccable dance moves.

Ghanaian couple Dr Gabby and Dr Lotty look stunning together in beautiful ensembles for their church wedding

The young Ghanaian couple Dr Gabby and Dr Lotty opted for beaded outfits for their white wedding. The groom wore a white beaded jacket, white shirt and black trousers.

The bride looked elegant in a gown designed by Sima Brew, a top female fashion designer in Ghana.

