2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful's co-host Anita Akuffo continues to inspire her followers with her splendid African print dresses

The award-winning media personality and style influencer wore a beautiful dress that covered her body for the first GMB eviction show

Some social media users have praised the former Miss Malaika contestant for her decent looks and hairstyles

Ghanaian media personality and co-host of the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Anita Akua Akuffo has won over Ghanaians with her effortlessly chic looks.

The style icon dazzled in a floor-sweeping African print dress with three-quarter sleeves for the first episode of the prestigious pageant.

TV3 Presenter Anita Akuffo looks flawless in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian fashion designer Adwoa Yeboah used a brown beaded bustier to design the dress, snatching her waist, making her look magnificent on the big stage.

Anita Akuffo wore a classy ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup as she strutted in shiny white shoes to anchor the show.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Anita Akuffo's elegant look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Cookieteegh stated:

Obaasimaaa

Clementafreh stated:

When the GMB herself enters the building

marian_opoku stated:

Hello, my beautiful little Sister!! The definition of classy fashion .

asieducelestine stated:

Always the smile

lawer3615 stated:

We want to see the back of the dress

Haganmyles stated:

A depiction of a Lady of Substance. A very good example for future generations

mahmie_anet stated:

What we love to see, this is beautiful ❤️ you nailed it yesterday keep giving us back-to-back ❤️

Iamnycheery stated:

Most beautiful hosting Ghana most beautiful ❤️❤️

Watch the video below;

Anita Akuffo slays in a two-piece African print dress

Anita Akuffo looked flamboyant in a puff sleeve African print dress and long skirt for Ghana's Most Beautiful hosting duties.

