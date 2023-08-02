Ghanaian beauty queen Royal Baci looked elegant in a two-tone skirt suit for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions

The country Director for Miss Africa wore a flawless makeup and long expensive hairstyle in the trending video

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian media personality Kwame A Plus and others have commented on Royal Baci's new look

The 2014 winner for Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Royal Baci left fashionistas stunned with her stunning look at the 2023 GMB auditions.

2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Royal Baci rocks elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @royal_baci

The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a trendy outfit previously worn by Nana Aba Anamoah and Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB.

She wore a two-tone blazer with shiny rhinestones embellishment and two pockets. The beautiful mother-of-one styled her look with a short skirt designed with a classy purple lace overlay ruffle skirt.

Royal Baci slayed in a center-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup in the stunning makeup.

Some social media users have commented on Royal Baci's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below

slayis_everywhere stated:

Queen in all her Glory

regal_esi stated:

Whoosh

akua_gela stated:

A Queen and more

aakosua_vee stated:

Skylers mum eiiiiii

Dzi. fa_ stated:

If Pretty was a person

ephia_papabi stated:

A Queen I Stan so proud of you, Baci

abenayeboah_93 stated:

Beautiful

royal_zuzu stated:

Mbeli, you’re too yummy

__jenny__xo stated:

Purple and orange is your colour

Akua GMB slays in an African print dress

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Akua GMB looked elegant in an African print dress designed with see-through blue lace sleeves and a pointed shoes.

Nana Aba Anamoah slays to work in an impeccable outfit

Ghanaian media personality and the General Manager for GHOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah dressed casually in a black top and elegant African print skirt.

7 Funny Videos From 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Auditions That Have Gone Viral On Social Media

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the women demonstrate extraordinary talents during the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions.

Some women distinguished out for their polished appearance, articulate presentations, and command of the regional accents.

Some stunning women were told to return home and work harder on their audition preparations for 2024.

2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Royal Baci Flaunts Legs In A Short Dress While Flaunting Designer Bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie, a multiple-award winning beauty queen, who is rarely seen, but the fashion star always makes a dramatic statement with her appearance.

The successful woman who serves as Miss Africa's national director is one of the winners of the illustrious competition.

In April 2022, Royal Baci wed the love of her life, and the gorgeous couple has been traveling together ever since, leaving us in awe of their travel attire.

