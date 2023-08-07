Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton and her family have set a new record with her brother's extravagant wedding

The gorgeous sisters looked ethereal in fashionable kente outfits, flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles

The alluring bride Mabel has warm hearts with her natural beauty and custom-made dresses for the multi-day ceremony

Ghanaian couple Martinson Antwi and Mabel continue to trend with their elegant wedding ceremony in Accra.

Ghanaian couple Martinson and Mabel slay in elegant kente outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_Kwaku

Source: Instagram

The beautiful bride looked glorious in a green corseted kente by a famous female fashion designer for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mabel wore a simple side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup for the traditional wedding.

The handsome businessman looked regal in kente wrap and gold jewellery as he posed with his gorgeous bride.

Diana Hamilton and her sisters stun in green corseted kente gowns

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton and her sisters turned heads in elegant kente dresses for their brother's wedding.

The pretty sisters, who resemble each other, slayed in smooth makeup that complimented their melanin skin tone.

Diana Hamilton performs at her brother's wedding

Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton thrilled the guests with her stellar performance as she performed some hit songs at the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mabel slays in a shiny kente dress for the Thanksgiving service

The Antwi family and their in-laws have won over Ghanaians for the Thanksgiving service with white outfits.

The curvy bride Mabel looked ethereal in a kente dress designed with lace sleeves and a giant bow tie.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's brother's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

nhyiraba_ruthy stated:

Nice Kente ❤️

samuel_antwi_boasiako stated:

Beautiful!

naada_143 stated:

Y3da Nyamease oo. Love love, love the dress .. very beautiful

nanaakua_afriyie8115 stated:

Beautiful couples

vivera_milinery_accessories stated:

Awo) y3 oooo ,God pls open every woman's womb to bring forth her own children

agoziejane stated:

I tap into this awesome grace for my sisters n me... So beautiful

jossy_naa stated:

E resemblance alone, wow

