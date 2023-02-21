Ghanaian media personality and style influencer Anita Akuffo is among the most stylish women working at TV3

The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host never disappoints with her exquisite African print dresses

The talented television host always looks gorgeous in unique African braids, hairstyles and ponytails, as seen in beauty calendars and magazines

Ghana media personality Anita Akua Akuffo is among the few fashionable women in media who rose to fame after competing in beauty pageants.

The Ghana Institute of Journalism graduate hosts different lifestyle shows where she continues to impress her views with her high fashion sense.

Ghanaian TV presenter Anita Akuffo looks gorgeous in flawless makeup looks. source: @ann_ita1

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, celebrity male stylist and CEO of Manuel's Beauty, Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang, disclosed how the TV3 host, Anita Akuffo, has promoted his beauty saloon after braiding her hair.

I got a lot of clients after Anita Akuffo came to braid her hair. She is so humble and loyal. Whenever I fix her hair, she will post it and thank me.

She is always advertising my work on Date Rush. Anywhere she goes, Manuel's beauty. I am always excited when I watch TV and hear Manuel's Beauty. It is a dream come true for me.

YEN.com.gh lists five photos of Anita Akuffo rocking extraordinary African print dresses.

1. Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo looks stunning in a corseted dress

The former beauty queen Anita Akuffo in an off-shoulder African print dress designed with beautiful lace embellishments. She looked elegant in a simple ponytail and flawless makeup. Anita Akuffo wore elegant gold earrings and bracelets.

2. Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo looks elegant in a form-fitting dress

The television host flaunted her curves in a sleek African print dress. Talented female designer Adwoa Yeboah Clothing creatively used glittering lace to design this exquisite look. She rocked the ponytail hairstyle and completed her look with simple stud earrings.

3. Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo looks spectacular in a puff-sleeve dress

The eloquent media looked terrific in an African print dress with puff chiffon sleeves. The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host smiled graciously as she showed off her dance moves in this shoot.

4. Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo looks fantastic in an African print shirt dress.

The style influencer modelled in a colourful African print shirt dress. She looked lovely in a red turban that matched the red tassels and beads used to design the dress.

Anita Akuffo impressed shoe lovers with her trendy red shoes for this look.

Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo turns heads in a stylish African print dress.

The fashionable media personality looked classy in a round-neck African print dress. She wore a shoulder-level bob hairstyle and mild makeup to complete this look.

