Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has made a bold fashion statement with her classy kente dress

The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mensah cut her stylish figure in a floor-sweeping corseted dress

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's look that 2023 brides can replicate for their weddings

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has added another sculptural corseted dress to her stunning kente collection as she celebrates her 46th birthday.

The ever-gorgeous media personality wore a cleavage-baring kente dress with unique detailing accentuating her curves.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown turns heads in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her skin in the see-through mesh sleeves with a distinctive beading pattern while posing with a green feather fan.

As expected, the Onua Showtime looked alluring in a frontal ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup by Beauty Haven.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian musician Nexo X has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's kente dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Neroxgh stated:

Happy Birthday Empress ... Are are an Amazing person .. May God bless you forever ❤️❤️❤️

Obaapapreshee stated:

"Happy Birthday, Nana McBrown! Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and wonderful moments. Your talent and charisma continue to inspire us. May this year bring you even more success and happiness. Have a fantastic celebration!"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

biscoff_biscoffgh stated:

46 looks good on you, more wins

qwame_puzzler stated:

Happy birthday Queen❤️❤️

pearl_odoi stated:

Aww, so gorgeous Happy birthday Empress

kher_deshh stated:

May God Almighty continue to grant you long life, empress❤️❤️❤️

Gina. Ami stated:

Happy birthday @iamamamcbrown !! Remain blessed. I love you ❤️.

ali_daterush stated:

Happy birthday beautiful Allah bless you for life ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a white dress for her 46th birthday shoot

Ghanaian TV host Nana Ama McBrown looked daring in a white cutout dress for her 46th birthday photoshoot.

She looked elegant in a stunning short-coloured hairstyle, flawless makeup and gold jewellery to accessorise her look.

Nana Ama McBrown Models In Glittering Corseted Kente on Onua Showtime

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown's exquisite kente drees have people in awe.

The Onua Showtime host modelled for one of Ghana's top male fashion designers, Nicoline GH, on the show.

The stunning kente dress and accompanying fascinator have drawn praise from several social media users.

Vivian Jill Lawrence Shows Off New Look As She Rocks Denim Outfit And Flawless Makeup In New Video

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence who looked classy in one of her most breathtaking looks to date.

The fashion icon and beauty queen donned a stunning denim outfit for a commercial. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma and Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah have commented on her Instagram photo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh