Nana Ama McBrown: Actress Looks Ethereal In A Green Corseted Kente With Beaded Mesh Sleeves For 46th Birthday
- Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has made a bold fashion statement with her classy kente dress
- The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mensah cut her stylish figure in a floor-sweeping corseted dress
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's look that 2023 brides can replicate for their weddings
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has added another sculptural corseted dress to her stunning kente collection as she celebrates her 46th birthday.
The ever-gorgeous media personality wore a cleavage-baring kente dress with unique detailing accentuating her curves.
Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her skin in the see-through mesh sleeves with a distinctive beading pattern while posing with a green feather fan.
As expected, the Onua Showtime looked alluring in a frontal ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup by Beauty Haven.
Nana Ama McBrown goes viral with her white ruched thigh-high dress and short hairstyle for her 46th birthday; Tracey Boakye reacts
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian musician Nexo X has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's kente dress
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Neroxgh stated:
Happy Birthday Empress ... Are are an Amazing person .. May God bless you forever ❤️❤️❤️
Obaapapreshee stated:
"Happy Birthday, Nana McBrown! Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and wonderful moments. Your talent and charisma continue to inspire us. May this year bring you even more success and happiness. Have a fantastic celebration!"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
biscoff_biscoffgh stated:
46 looks good on you, more wins
qwame_puzzler stated:
Happy birthday Queen❤️❤️
pearl_odoi stated:
Aww, so gorgeous Happy birthday Empress
kher_deshh stated:
May God Almighty continue to grant you long life, empress❤️❤️❤️
Gina. Ami stated:
Happy birthday @iamamamcbrown !! Remain blessed. I love you ❤️.
ali_daterush stated:
Happy birthday beautiful Allah bless you for life ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ghanaian TV host Nana Ama McBrown looked daring in a white cutout dress for her 46th birthday photoshoot.
She looked elegant in a stunning short-coloured hairstyle, flawless makeup and gold jewellery to accessorise her look.
