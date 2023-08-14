Ghanaian musician S3fa is trending in South Africa with her captivating look at Basadi in Music awards

The style influencer with a voluptuous figure wore an elegant corseted dress for the red-carpet event

Some female musicians, Wendy Shay, Sista Afia and others, have commented on S3fa's gorgeous outfit

Ghanaian musician S3fa known in private life as Sefadzi Abena Amesu was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Basadi In Music Awards in South Africa.

The Echoke hitmaker was the only Ghanaian honoured at the prestigious event with other winners, including Angelique Kidjoe and Ayra Starr from Nigeria.

S3fa left nothing to the imagination, with her daring black lace dress accentuating her curves. She wore a stunning side-parted hairstyle and smooth makeup that blended with her skin.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has commented on S3fa new post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Wendyshayofficial stated:

This is fire girl

Mrdrewofficial stated:

Congratulations

cina_soul stated:

Congrats babyyy❤️

Sista. Afia stated:

Congratulations booo❤️❤️❤️❤️

iamyaababy stated:

Congratulations!!!!!

Missjbonsu stated:

Congratulations

Dzifagray stated:

Congratulations hun

s3k3_julie stated:

You for me always

Calvinperbi stated:

Pretty girls don’t stress themselves

samera_buari stated:

What a beaurrryyy

adwoa_boss_chick stated:

My favourite ❤️

walker_yk stated:

You are beautiful, Sefa❤️

Watch the snippet of S3fa's soft life video

Top female musician S3fa looked daring in a white cleavage-baring dress for her music video.

S3fa Slays In Blue Dress Raises Concern About Her Curves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about S3fa, who looked elegant in a blue outfit at a brunch party in July 2023.

The stylish musician accessorised her look by rocking jewellery to her bag at the star-studded event.

Social media users have reacted to the stunning footage of the gifted vocalist that has been going around.

Latest Video of Serwaa Amihere In Green Dress Raises Concern About Her Curves

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere, a host of the GHOne television network, who attended a star-studded event over the weekend.

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur attracted attention with her chic appearance, adorable hairstyle, and designer shoes.

Social media users who commented on Serwaa Amihere's new appearance claimed that she had improved her physique.

