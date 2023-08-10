Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence sizzles in one of her most stunning outfits to date in a new video

The beauty goddess and style influencer wore a spectacular denim ensemble for a product shoot

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah and media personality Ama Sarpong Kumankuma have commented on her Instagram post

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has won the attention of some celebrities with her captivating new look.

The top Kumawood actress looked phenomenal in an all-denim outfit for a promotional photoshoot.

Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @vivian_jill_lawrence

The screen goddess wore a long-sleeve denim jacket folded to the elbow and ripped jeans. Vivian Jill Lawrence looked gorgeous in a smooth makeup look by Touch Makeup Artisty while rocking a black crochet hat to match her face.

The celebrity mother accessorised her look with gold earrings, two necklaces, and an expensive gold watch.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Vivian Jill Lawrence's new video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Reverendmaamegold stated:

You are such a beauty

Emmawaymaker stated:

This woman is beautiful omg

Gregokyere stated:

Mama

kofi2585 stated:

Best actress in Africa atm ❤️

Andyozet stated:

Beautiful Mafia Gang ❤️ wow

val_babe14 stated:

You are such a beauty and an inspiration to some of us. Keep up the great work

jm.african_braids stated:

Pretty

delacutee222 stated:

Beauty is your name Keep bagging, dear

Lindaayiwaa stated:

Indeed God has created you beautiful and always glow with beauty❤️

ama_amponsah17 stated:

Woho 33f3 paa

