Ghanaian musician Fameye's partner Bridget Agyemang Boateng is a top style influencer with a unique style

The mother-of-two and her children wore matching sporty looks for a family hangout in Germany

Award-winning musician Fameye looked dashing in designer tee shirts and expensive white sneakers

Ghanaian musician Fameye and his beautiful family stepped out in elegant outfits for their day out.

The beautiful baby mama of the top style icon looked fabulous in a white long-sleeve sweatshirt and baggy jeans. The wide plaid pants feature square rhombus print blue and white fashion casual pockets.

Ghanaian musician Fameye and his family look stunning together in matching outfits. Photo credit: @fameye_music

Ghanaian fashionista Bridget Agyemang Boateng, Fameye's partner, rocked her elegant African braids hairstyle and wore trendy white sneakers.

Nothing I Get hitmaker Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye in the entertainment industry, looked dapper in a stylish print shirt and denim jeans. In another photo, he wore a black shirt and two-tone jeans.

Fameye's handsome son, Arvid A. Famiyeh, looked dashing in a long-sleeve-striped shirt, denim jeans and black designer sneakers, while the beautiful baby girl slayed in a white top and tailored-to-fit jeans.

