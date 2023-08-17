Ghanaian event planner Lorriane made such a beautiful as she dazzled in magnificent dresses for her lavish wedding

The beautiful bride looked different in all her bridal ensembles, hairstyles and smooth makeup in the trending videos

The handsome groom and his youthful mother, who rocked a corseted lace dress, entertained wedding guests with their dance moves

Ghanaian bride and the chief executive officer of Pink Elephant Events, Lorraine, has tied the knot in a lovely ceremony. The skilful event planner wore exquisite dresses by the famous Ezer for the multi-day ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Lorraine and Toby look adorable together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Lorraine dazzles in a corseted dress

According to the fashion designer House of Paon, the gorgeous fair-skinned bride looked resplendent in a stylish gown inspired by roses.

She looked alluring in a ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Lorraine trends with her two-in-one white gown

Ghanaian bride, Lorraine wore a custom two-in-one silk gown for the white wedding.

From the Queen-Anne neckline to the scalloped cuff to the keyhole back, the dress is a classic piece that can stand the test of time.

Here is why this neckline was named after Queen Anne

Anne of Denmark was the wife of King James VI and I of England and thus became queen of Scotland and England. She typically wore dresses with large front necklines and distinctive collars at the back.

The Queen Anne high neckline is a distinctive neckline that appears to have a collar but is a one-piece neckline with a modest rise in the rear of the neck. It exudes an airy, almost royal elegance.

Ghanaian groom trends with his emotional wedding vows

The handsome groom looked dashing in a black and white tuxedo for the white wedding while professing his undying love to his beautiful wife.

Ghanaian bride Lorriane slays in a black gown for the reception party

Ghanaian bride Lorraine looked elegant in a black ombré cut-out evening look with asymmetrical shoulder structures for the reception party.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Lorraine's bridal outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

akua1975 stated:

Aww, Lorraine, You made a beautiful bride congratulations ❤️

vee_naa stated:

ezer_gh never gets it wrong ❤️ the gown is luxury

fruggiesgh__ stated:

The gown gives classy, luxurious vibes

oh_vivie stated:

The gown

Sikavoguegh stated:

Love is a beautiful thing

dionly_abbey stated:

We blessed God for a successful ceremony. May God protect and bless this union in Jesus' might name. Congratulations Cuz.

mzgalaxy_phoenix stated:

I hope he won't go climbing those trees....won't go to pluck mangoes or seek shade under the baobab trees

the_ambassadors_shop stated:

Extremely beautiful what word at all

sharonjefferson41 stated:

They are very beautiful couple!

august_minaj stated:

Pretty BRIDE

Ghanaian groom and his mother steal the spotlight with their dance moves

Source: YEN.com.gh