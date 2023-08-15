Becca Goes Braless, Rocks Long-Sleeve Blue Unbuttoned Shirt And Black Thigh-Skirt For Her 39th Birthday Photos
- Award-winning Ghanaian musician Becca's elegant birthday photo has become the talk of the town
- The wealthy female celebrity wore a classy long-sleeve shirt and custom-made skirt for the shoot
- Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwar and Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe have reacted to Becca's birthday photo
Ghanaian musician Becca known in private life as Rebecca Acheampong, has shared some drop-dead gorgeous to celebrate her birthday today, August 15, 2023.
With her flirtatious birthday photo, the African Woman hitmaker proved she is a beauty goddess and, most importantly, an undefeated style icon in the entertainment industry.
Becca wore a blue linen long-sleeve shirt that she intentionally left unbuttoned to show off her smooth skin and cleavage.
The chief executive officer of Kora Spa wore a black thigh-high sequin skirt as she posed beside a piano. The beautiful wife of renowned Nigerian artist manager Daniel Oluwa Tobi Sanni shared the photo with this caption;
Ageing is inevitable. Ageing gracefully is a gift from God.
Challenges are imminent but succeeding is optional… Never quit, never give up. At the end of the day, be contempt with the fact that you gave life your best shot. … +1
Check out the photo below;
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has commented on Becca's 39th birthday photo
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
tracey_boakye stated:
Happy birthday Dear ❤️
monique_mawulawe stated:
Happy birthday mama chai Beauty overload Demmmmmm
_engraxiia_ stated:
Happiest birthday ❤️
manuelsbeautty_gh stated:
Happy birthday, Queen ❤️
justcletus_ stated:
Happy birthday Gorge
rahmaakomea stated:
Happy birthday Leo Queen! We love youuu❤️
mary_got_fit stated:
Happy birthday QUEEN ❤️❤️ God bless you
Sheis.adjoaa.ah stated:
Happy, glorious birthday
adinkrahene_ stated:
Happy birthday to you, mummy
queenafiaschwarzenegger stated
Happy, blessed birthday, Queen ❤️
Becca looks sassy in a red dress
As she stepped out, Ghanaian musician Becca looked elegant in a red sleeveless dress, mild makeup, and well-defined brows.
She wore shiny earrings that matched her clutch purse for the photoshoot.
