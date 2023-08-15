Award-winning Ghanaian musician Becca's elegant birthday photo has become the talk of the town

The wealthy female celebrity wore a classy long-sleeve shirt and custom-made skirt for the shoot

Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwar and Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe have reacted to Becca's birthday photo

Ghanaian musician Becca known in private life as Rebecca Acheampong, has shared some drop-dead gorgeous to celebrate her birthday today, August 15, 2023.

Ghanaian musician Becca slays in flawless makeup looks. Photo credit: @beccafrica

Source: Instagram

With her flirtatious birthday photo, the African Woman hitmaker proved she is a beauty goddess and, most importantly, an undefeated style icon in the entertainment industry.

Becca wore a blue linen long-sleeve shirt that she intentionally left unbuttoned to show off her smooth skin and cleavage.

The chief executive officer of Kora Spa wore a black thigh-high sequin skirt as she posed beside a piano. The beautiful wife of renowned Nigerian artist manager Daniel Oluwa Tobi Sanni shared the photo with this caption;

Ageing is inevitable. Ageing gracefully is a gift from God.

Challenges are imminent but succeeding is optional… Never quit, never give up. At the end of the day, be contempt with the fact that you gave life your best shot. … +1

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has commented on Becca's 39th birthday photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

tracey_boakye stated:

Happy birthday Dear ❤️

monique_mawulawe stated:

Happy birthday mama chai Beauty overload Demmmmmm

_engraxiia_ stated:

Happiest birthday ❤️

manuelsbeautty_gh stated:

Happy birthday, Queen ❤️

justcletus_ stated:

Happy birthday Gorge

rahmaakomea stated:

Happy birthday Leo Queen! We love youuu❤️

mary_got_fit stated:

Happy birthday QUEEN ❤️❤️ God bless you

Sheis.adjoaa.ah stated:

Happy, glorious birthday

adinkrahene_ stated:

Happy birthday to you, mummy

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated

Happy, blessed birthday, Queen ❤️

Becca looks sassy in a red dress

As she stepped out, Ghanaian musician Becca looked elegant in a red sleeveless dress, mild makeup, and well-defined brows.

She wore shiny earrings that matched her clutch purse for the photoshoot.

Becca's Husband Buys Peplum Jumpsuit That Costs GH¢84,000 For Her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Becca couldn't contain her joy when her affluent husband purchased an extravagant suit for her at an event attended by A-list celebrities.

The launch of Lawe Fashion by Ghanaian beauty queen Monique Mawulawe attracted prominent figures in entertainment and fashion.

After the clothing was revealed, the video received mixed reactions from some social media users.

Nana Ama McBrown Flaunts Her Tiny Waist In White Ruched Cutout Dress For 46th Birthday Shoot

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the multi-award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown who turned one year older on August 15, 2023.

The Onua Showtime host looked stunning in a white outfit by female designer Lauren Couture for her birthday shoot.

Numerous Ghanaian celebrities, including Tracey Boakye, Aisha Modi, Afia Schwar, and others, have reacted to the images of Nana Ama McBrown's birthday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh