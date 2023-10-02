Perfect Match Xtra winners Grace and Bebelino looked adorable together in elegant outfits as guests on the Day Show

The perfect duo have gone viral with their impressive dance moves that got the studio audience on their feet

Some social media users have complimented Grace for always inspiring them with her simple yet stunning dresses

TV3's Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace Maabena Tawiah popularly called Grace, and her partner Bebelino were guests on the Day Show hosted by media personality Berla Mundi.

Perfect Match Xtra winners Grace and Bebelino pose with Berla Mundi after their interview on the Day Show. Photo credit: @tv3

The beautician and fashionista looked incredible in a designer two-piece outfit showing flawless skin. Grace wore a long-sleeve crop top and a pleated skirt. She looked elegant in a black fringe hairstyle that perfectly matched her look.

Grace styled her look with a gold jewellery set while rocking a white Zafoni high heels and white bag.

Check out the photos below;

Perfect Match Xtra winners Grace and Bebelino show off their dance moves

The 2023 Perfect Match Xtra winners, Grace and Bebelino, entertained the audience with their impeccable dance moves before talking about life and relationship status after the show.

Watch a snippet of the Day Show with Berla Mundi below;

Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace looks angelic in a white dress

Grace turned heads as she stepped out in a white sleeveless floor-sweeping dress and long curly hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with white sunglasses while holding her clutch purse in the beautiful photos.

Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace's impeccable outfit on the Day Show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ohemaa. Portia stated:

The only recognized winner

Mzzyafriyie stated:

Looking neat and classy, queen

Salimainusah stated:

Abena kalypo right there

Iamlynwills stated:

The only genuine queen ✨️

Mizbibasalam stated:

You are Classy ankasa

Ofosuasandragrace stated:

You look terrific, Queen

Akushikaby stated:

Awww, you not doing too much is cute

dhaavi_gralinofied stated:

Allah…: Odogwu’s wife

big_barbie_odo__broni stated:

I love this particular❤️

Lydiaasraa stated:

Gralino is forever thing

