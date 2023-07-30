Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown is known for inspiring fashionistas with her effortless fashion moments on her entertainment and lifestyle show

The 45-year-old made a bold sartorial statement on the fashion episode as she hosted top fashion designers and reality star winner Grace and Bebelino

Some social media users have praised the top actress for promoting entrepreneurs on the program

Ghanaian actress Nana ama McBrown invited Perfect Match Xtra winners Grace and Bebelino as she hosted top male fashion designers on the Onua Showtime program.

The adorable couple, Grace and Bebelino, looked classy in stylish kaftans designed by Bebelino, a talented fashion designer, before competing in the live television show on TV3.

Ghanaian makeup artiste and fashionista Grace Maabena Ankomaa Okonkyemaa Tawiah styled her puff sleeve dress with an afro hairstyle and black high heels while showing off her dance moves.

Style icon Nana Ama McBrown looked regal in long white, form-fitting pants, a sleeveless jacket and a long trench coat as she coordinated an insightful conversation about the Ghanaian fashion industry and the way forward with her guests.

Some social media users have commented on Grace's post as she poses with Bebelino and Nana Ama McBrown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

tiarica_efa stated:

My favourite couple and celebrity in one picture I’m eating well.

yvonne_mcduke stated:

On behalf of GRALINOS….I say a very BIG THANK YOU to MEDIA GENERALwe are grateful for your support. God bless you immeasurably

sweet_nezz_ stated:

The outfit looks good on you. Great job, Bebe

_abe.na_xx stated:

Thanks, Nana, for this opportunity

ohema_achia stated:

Very beautiful

mi.rror3210 stated:

The real queen n king of pmxtra…..my favourite.. you're favourite…our always.I will always choose n be by ur side Gralinoooooo

