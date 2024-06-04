Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo has caused a stir after stating the amount she invested in her AMVCA gown

The fashion mogul added it would be expensive to make the same dress today due to the fall in the local currency

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's affable nature and flawless beauty

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo always breaks her own fashion records each time she graces a red carpet event.

Choosing a favourite among all her red carpet looks is quite impossible due to the unique details, type of fabric used and the inspiration behind her looks.

Nana Akua Addo slays in a 3D dress. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo.

Beauty goddess Nana Akua Addo, one of the top style icons, has shared more details about the dress she wore at the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

In an interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show, the mother-of-two disclosed that she spent $11,000 on the dress that took different creative designers in Ghana and Nigeria to put together for the red carpet event.

Watch the video below:

Nana Akua Addo talks about fashion mistakes celebrities should avoid making on the red carpet

Fashion mogul Nana Akua Addo educated her fans on things one shouldn't take to the red carpet, especially when it is time to take photographs.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react as Nana Akua Addo reveals the price of her AMVCA dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lianne._.simms stated:

She has a lovely speaking manner…☺️

kei_llah stated:

I don’t understand but I thought they said 4000gh?

shugar818 stated:

Nkantsitsi sika s3n momboa mi

uptown_laundrygh stated:

Y’all just be lying to the masses anyhow and anywhere

iam_maku stated:

I like how she speaks, soft spoken❤️

Akwaboahsandra stated:

She speaks so well❤️

akoaay3jon stated:

them go talk say country hard.

ewurabena_garbrah stated:

Wooow money good

callme_audreey stated:

Very soft spoken❤️

kwamiosei27 stated:

She is beautiful

ellenita36 stated:

So eloquent ❤️

_your.divaa_ stated:

Ghanas money

elinam_boateng stated:

Eeeiii I thought Yoli koomson made the dress

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory stated:

So is she being paid ?

phil_abban stated:

@nanaakuaaddo please adopt me as your son wai

