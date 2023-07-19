Perfect Match Xtra winners Grace and Bebelino looked adorable together in stunning outfits for their date night

Ghanaian makeup artist Grace Maabena Ankomaa flaunted her spotless skin in a revealing outfit

Reality Show, star Grace Maabena Ankomaa, was one of the fashionable ladies in the Perfect Match Xtra house. The gorgeous fair-skinned boss-lady continues to trend on social media with her effortlessly chic looks after the show.

Grace and Bebelino, who emerged as winners of the maiden edition of Perfect Match Xtra, looked stunning together for their romantic date.

The fashionista Grace slayed in a criss-cross burgundy dress while posing with her—partner Bebelino who turned heads in an all-white outfit and white sneakers.

Some social media users have commented on the stunning photo posted by Grace on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

maaafiaadutwumwaa stated:

I am blessed to have you as a daughter and so much blessed to Mr Bebelino as my Son Inlaw.

affulernestina stated:

Let us raise our wine to cheer for success, victory, faithfulness, property, more deals, more contracts, and more money.

Euniceganaku stated:

The beauty of beauties ❤️❤️

Vidaavan stated:

She doesn't force it, kraaaa

ear_candies_shop stated:

A quintessence of beauty. Your beauty radiates from the cerebrum, permeates through cells and tissues to the dermis and epidermis, and nourishingly glistens your integument. A jim-dandy, humdinger, doozy. You've got it all @Biggracet #Bebelino_Garments #fluffybar_gh #Gralino

maameyaapokuah2 stated:

Cuteness overload queen

Cobportia stated:

That is our Queen right there, the only one who brightens our day when we see her awwwwww

Perfect Match Xtra winners Bebelino and Grace rock black outfits

Reality show stars Bebelino and Grace looked fabulous in black outfits while the Perfect Match Xtra house for an eviction show.

Grace wore a sleeveless corseted dress and frontal hairstyle, and Bebelino looked dapper in a stylish custom-made suit and black sunglasses.

