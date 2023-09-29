Ghanaian Bride Sets New Record As She Turns Head In Detached Off-Shoulder Sleeve Corseted Kente Gown
- Ghanaian bride Abby looked impeccable in an off-shoulder corseted kente gown for her lavish wedding ceremony in the US
- The Mimmy Yeboah designed the uniquely creative white gown for her outdoor wedding event
- Some social media applauded the glam team, including the makeup and the hairstylist, for making the bride stand out
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Ghanaian couple living in the United States of America, Abby and Penvy, who have been best friends for a long time, have finally tied the knot in the presence of family and friends in a classy ceremony.
The beautiful bride, Abby, looked magnificent in a beaded off-shoulder dress for the pre-wedding photoshoot.
In the viral photos, the good-looking groom looked dapper in a belted jacket and matching trousers.
Ghanaian bride Abby slays in a detachable sleeve kente gown
Ghanaian bride Abby looked flawless in a customised kente gown by Modabertha for her wedding in the US.
She wore a frontal wavy hairstyle and stunning makeup with long eyelashes for the traditional wedding.
Ghanaian bride Abigail walks down the aisle in an original design by Mimmy Yeboah
Ghanaian international fashion designer Mimmy Yeboah outdid herself with this breathtaking lace dress for the gorgeous bride.
The gorgeous bride wore drop earrings to match the designs in the dress for her white wedding.
Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has commented on Ghanaian bride Abby's exquisite kente gown
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Nikkisamonas stated:
Unbelievably beautiful
Leeyaskitchen stated:
Colours
mz_dekyiwa stated:
Everything is giving ❤️
debbie_nichole stated:
Beautiful Bride
Lush stated:
You slay every time!!!!! Come on now, BRIDE
Fella Makafui goes viral as she flaunts her curves in a short brown dress, blond hairstyle and GH¢14,500 shoes
lovery_ stated:
Gorgeous
yaabenewa_ stated:
Such a gorgeous, gorgeous bride
mikalah_the_ceo stated:
Congratulations you look amazing
Justjbless stated:
The Danso's
Mariajayex stated:
Come see a wife
your_beautiful77 stated:
Congratulations beautiful
Ghanaian Bride And Chef Who Resembles Piesie Esther Stuns In Petal Ruffled Sleeve For Her Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Cindy Yeboah, a Ghanaian bride who has won over hearts online with her lavish wedding celebration.
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) alumna looked stylish for the traditional wedding.
The stunning bride couldn't help but beam as she stood with her lovely bridesmaids for pretty pictures.
Ghanaian Bride With Melanin Skin Rocks Sleeveless Kente Gown
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Bacino, a woman from Ghana who attracted attention while wearing two corseted kente robes, and she was a stunning bride.
Ghanaian bride and Piesie Esther lookalike looks flamboyant in petal ruffled sleeve corseted kente gown
Throughout the wedding ceremony, the attractive bride from Ghana and her curvaceous groom couldn't stop giggling at one another.
Social media users have praised the groom's flawless dancing throughout the customary ritual.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh