Ghanaian bride Abby looked impeccable in an off-shoulder corseted kente gown for her lavish wedding ceremony in the US

The Mimmy Yeboah designed the uniquely creative white gown for her outdoor wedding event

Some social media applauded the glam team, including the makeup and the hairstylist, for making the bride stand out

Ghanaian couple living in the United States of America, Abby and Penvy, who have been best friends for a long time, have finally tied the knot in the presence of family and friends in a classy ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Abby rocks a stylish kente gown for here wedding in the US. Photo credit: @modabertha

The beautiful bride, Abby, looked magnificent in a beaded off-shoulder dress for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

In the viral photos, the good-looking groom looked dapper in a belted jacket and matching trousers.

Ghanaian bride Abby slays in a detachable sleeve kente gown

Ghanaian bride Abby looked flawless in a customised kente gown by Modabertha for her wedding in the US.

She wore a frontal wavy hairstyle and stunning makeup with long eyelashes for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Abigail walks down the aisle in an original design by Mimmy Yeboah

Ghanaian international fashion designer Mimmy Yeboah outdid herself with this breathtaking lace dress for the gorgeous bride.

The gorgeous bride wore drop earrings to match the designs in the dress for her white wedding.

Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has commented on Ghanaian bride Abby's exquisite kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Nikkisamonas stated:

Unbelievably beautiful

Leeyaskitchen stated:

Colours

mz_dekyiwa stated:

Everything is giving ❤️

debbie_nichole stated:

Beautiful Bride

Lush stated:

You slay every time!!!!! Come on now, BRIDE

lovery_ stated:

Gorgeous

yaabenewa_ stated:

Such a gorgeous, gorgeous bride

mikalah_the_ceo stated:

Congratulations you look amazing

Justjbless stated:

The Danso's

Mariajayex stated:

Come see a wife

your_beautiful77 stated:

Congratulations beautiful

