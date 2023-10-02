Ghanaian lawyer Kennedy Osei has been honoured with the Young Achiever Of The Year Award at the 2023 Ghana CEO awards

The talented son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite wore a fashionable custom-made suit designed by his gorgeous wife Tracy

Some social media users have congratulated the wealthy heir for winning such a prestigious title

The General Manager for the Despite Media Group, Kennedy Osei, has been named the Young Achiever Of the Year at the 2023 Ghana CEO Awards.

The handsome son of Ghanaian business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite wore a classy outfit to receive his award at the prestigious event.

Kennedy Osei Esq looked dapper in a stylish suit designed by his beautiful wife, Tracy Osei, at the star-studded event.

The proud father of twin girls shared the photo on social media with this caption;

May our Rewards be linked to Victor's Crown, the Crown of Rejoicing, the Crown of Righteousness, the Crown of Life, and the Crown of Glory. TYLJ

Check out the photos below;

Kennedy Osei and Tracy celebrate their wedding anniversary

The celebrity couple Kennedy Osei and Tracy looked stunning together in black outfits to mark their wedding anniversary.

The talented fashion designer Tracy Osei looked gorgeous in a centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup while rocking an expensive black jacket with fur.

5 Times Despite's Handsome Son Modelled In Suits Designed By His Wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about One of Ghana's stylishly wealthy men, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's business executive son.

His appearance shows that Kennedy Osei has high standards for expensive and bespoke goods.

It makes sense that he married a great fashion designer who made practically all his clothing, including his wedding outfits, kaftans, and tracksuits.

Despite's Son Kennedy Osei And His Gorgeous Wife Caused A Stir At Rhythms On Da Runway With Their Classy Looks

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy, who attended Rhythms On Da Runway's green edition in 2022.

The cute couple looked gorgeous in matching ensembles at the star-studded event

KOD Kennedy Osei is the son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, a prominent businessman in Ghana who is knowledgeable about the broadcasting sector and has solid experience in music creation.

