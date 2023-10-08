Dr Ofori Sarpong and his gorgeous wife are blessed with smart and beautiful daughters with high fashion sense

The talented and well-mannered sisters looked splendid in custom-made dresses by Pistis Ghana for Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding

Some social media users have complimented the bride and her sisters who served as bridesmaids for their decent looks at the top wedding of the month

The chief executive officer of Special Group of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, is among the wealthiest Ghanaian business people with a large family.

The business mogul is the father to beautiful and successful ladies, including Cindy, Mandy and others, who are always there to support each other.

Meet Dr Ofori Sarpong's beautiful daughters slaying in custom-made outfits. Photo credits: @ghhyper @pistisgh

The beautiful sisters wore matching green corseted kente dresses for Ghanaian lawyer Mandy Ofori Sarpong's luxurious wedding multi-day ceremonies.

The four sisters wore stunning makeup and charming hairstyles while posing for a memorable photoshoot.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong's sisters lead the bridal train at the traditional wedding ceremony

The well-educated sisters looked glamorous in stylish outfits by Pistis Ghana as they led the bridal team at Mandy Ofori Sarpong's traditional wedding.

Old Photo from Cindy Ofori Sarpong's traditional wedding with her gorgeous sisters

Ghanaian bride Cindy Ofori Sarpong looked regal in a one-hand kente gown and lustrous straight hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong and their other sisters rocked spaghetti strap corseted lace gowns for the viral wedding celebration.

Some social media users have commented on Mandy Ofori Sarpong and her sisters' elegant looks for her traditional wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Astouplannercoach stated:

That smile, ohh. She looks gorgeous in her dress

Finessebymaanaa stated:

This is a gown!!!

Thestylennovator stated:

It’s giving 10/10+10 minus nothing

allthings_drfefe stated:

My trendsetters!! Back with a bang ‼️

vtabi_official stated:

This is a piece of Work.

prestigekente stated:

Deeeets

Thefiresistersproject stated:

This has changed the face of every kente gown. A masterpiece. It's very different from the regular styles. Great job

asa_asa24 stated:

That’s one gorgeous piece!! How do brides even get all these ideas? !! You guys are the greatest ever to do it!!

Adrienne. Akosua stated:

This gown is immaculate!!❤️❤️

