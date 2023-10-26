The beautiful daughter of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has left Ghanaians awestruck with her pre-wedding photos

The top fashionista Audrey Appiah and her long-time partner Dennis Agyeman looked perfect together in elegant outfits for the most-talked-about viral photos

Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter has impressed many with her flawless makeup and hairstyles

The first daughter of the former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has posted her stunning pre-wedding photos online.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's first daughter and her partner look adorable together. Photo credit: @jema_photography

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride-to-be Audrey Appiah looked overzealous as she flaunted her curves in a short-sleeved dress for her bachelorette party.

The style influencer danced energetically as the disc jockey played BET winner Sarkodie's Adonai at the plush private event.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter looks regal in an African print dress

Audrey Appiah wore a classy lace dress with puff sleeves for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

She looked radiant with a simple ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup and beautiful earrings to match the designs in her dress.

The handsome groom wore a long-sleeve kaftan with matching perfect-fit trousers.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter slays in a floor-sweeping gold gown for her pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian style influencer Audrey Appiah looked heavenly in a sleeveless gold gown designed with a see-through lace long-sleeve for the pre-wedding shoot.

She wore a charming ponytail hairstyle and gold accessories for the memorable shoot. The handsome groom, Dennis Agyemang, looked classy in a suit.

Some social media users have commented on former Black Stars Coach's daughter's pre-wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

chisha19 stated:

Congratulations congratulations. Love this girl! She looks amazing. I Haven’t seen her in a long time. Where is she hiding?

_release_mhe stated:

Congratulations Audrey

Iamsimplymarian stated:

Our Bride our Bride

Meadsmakeup stated:

Yesssssss girlcongratulations!❤️

Unabright stated:

Congratulations

El.adjei stated:

Love this for you, Audrey!

sav_vage5 stated:

Congratulations sis!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

crystalclear_1 stated:

Amazingggg

im_mse stated:

Energy!!!!!!!

tina_mrso stated:

Congrats hun ❤️

maanu_sabore stated:

Congrats baby girl ❤️

owalie_beauty stated:

congratulations big sis so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️

Trendyrail stated:

Come’On……. #DenCameAudz

kwame_favour stated:

She’s a viby congrats dear

thenorabrempong_official stated:

I'm screaming CONGRATULATIONS!!! BIG SIS!❤

Source: YEN.com.gh