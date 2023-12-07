Ghanaian bride Susan has gone viral with her glamorous white gown that took over five months to bead before putting the outfit together.

The beautiful bride couldn't contain her excitement as her glam team assisted her in dressing up for her luxurious white wedding.

Beautiful couple Kola and Susan look stunning together. Photo credit: @mcokokobioko

In the viral video, the fair-skinned bride was spotted in a short, glittering, corseted dress before wearing a heavy skirt on top of it.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian fashion designer Owens shared details about the gown, explaining how it was made for the fashion bride.

Crafting Susan's 3500 beaded pearly and crystal gown was a truly immersive journey into creativity and precision.

From conceptualization to execution, every detail was meticulously considered to ensure the gown reflected Susan's unique style and the grandeur of the occasion.

The combination of pearls and crystals added a touch of timeless elegance, enhancing the overall beauty of the gown.

The scale of the project presented both challenges and opportunities. It required a collaborative effort involving skilled artisans and a dedicated team to bring the vision to life.

Susan's input was invaluable throughout the process, contributing to the personalization and individuality of the gown.

Ghanaian bride Susan rocks a structured white gown for her wedding reception

Ghanaian bride, Susan looked magnificent in a white floor-sweeping gown designed with incredible floral bridal lace for the reception party.

Ghanaian bride Susan shows off her dance

Ghanaian bride Susan looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve pink lace gown that flaunted her physique as she showed off her dance moves.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Susan's magnificent white gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

t_h_e_l_m_a_a stated:

Susan didn't just break the Internet. She made you famous . Watch how this will be blown out of proportion from here on. this is beautiful. Though I can imagine the weight of this.

popsicle_moldsng stated:

Welldone. It’s stunning ❤️❤️❤️

kenzymamaa stated:

This dress is everything

jmsignature stated:

A dream come true is what this dress is

princessuvbi stated:

This is so beautiful

hey. daughter stated:

I need the full pic from top to bottom.

styledbylivia_official stated:

This is breathtakingly beautiful ❤️

kechi_ajayi stated:

I can’t imagine the amount of work and definitely love that went into this. Well done @ovems

maya_mbatha stated:

This is gorgeous ❤

Ghanaian Bride With Small Waist Looks Flawless In A Sleeveless Beaded Kente Gown And Curly Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dzifa, a Ghanaian bride among the most beautiful December brides because of her distinctive kente outfits for her traditional wedding.

The stunning bride with smooth skin wore pink lipstick and flawless makeup for her bridal appearance.

Some social media users have praised the bride's simplicity while commenting on popular wedding videos.

