Ghanaian Bride With Small Waist Looks Flawless In A Sleeveless Beaded Kente Gown And Curly Hairstyle
- Ghanaian bride Dzifa is one of the prettiest December brides with unique kente gowns for her traditional wedding
- The gorgeous bride with smooth skin wore perfect makeup and pink lipstick for her bridal look
- Some social media have commented on the trending wedding videos while admiring the brides simplicity
Ghanaian bride Dzifa has warm hearts online with her infectious as she walks down the aisle in stunning outfits. The wealthy Ghanaian bride Nii and Dzifa opted for simple yet original wedding outfits for their holy matrimony.
The gorgeous and fair-skinned bride wore two corseted kente gowns for her plush traditional wedding in December 2023.
Ghanaian bride Dzifa looked ravishing in a pink sleeveless kente dress with a detachable floral applique brooch to elevate her look.
The hairstylist did a fantastic job styling her lustrous and expensive hair to the back to compliment her look.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Dzifa looks spectacular in a ruffled sleeve kente gown
Ghanaian bride Dzifa glowed as she rocked a green and yellow corseted kente gown for the second session of her traditional wedding.
The handsome groom wore a classy two-piece kaftan and black quality leather shoes to complete his look.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Dzifa look resplendent in a white lace ball gown
Ghanaian bride looked heavenly in a white corseted ball gown for her white wedding as she showed off her dance moves.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Dzifa looks superb in a shiny long-sleeve gown
Ghanaian bride Dzifa wore a stylish long-sleeve dress that matched her silver drop earrings for her lavish wedding reception.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Dzifa's wedding outfits
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Houseofprintsgh stated:
Beautiful bride
aryeeteyeunice7 stated:
Very Simple and Beautiful Dzifa
mzz_jeefah stated:
So you didn’t steal only my name People are texting me plenty eei. Congratulations Dzifa❤️
Mavillel stated:
Why is she this cute doe
Houseofprintsgh stated:
Beautiful bride
ladyboakye878 stated:
Very beautiful Dzifa.
darennys_closet stated:
Congratulations ❤️
whitneyivy9 stated:
Congratulations
Dufie.nana_yaa stated:
CONGRATULATIONS
ashantewaa_1 stated:
The happiest bride I’ve ever seen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ it’s beautiful
Gracy.ama.7 stated:
Aunty, you do all
perfect_balloons_and_more stated:
Take your crown ❤️
10 Elegant Corseted Kente Styles For Fashionable Ghanaian Brides In 2024
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how social media users and wedding guests have been amazed by certain Ghanaian brides and their glam squads' distinctive kente designs.
Ghanaian fashion designer creates trend as she rocks 6 corseted kente gowns in one day for her plush wedding
These stunning brides accentuated their curves with custom-made ensembles. YEN.com.gh has created a collection of chic kente gowns and lovely hairstyles for their opulent nuptials.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh