Ghanaian bride Dzifa is one of the prettiest December brides with unique kente gowns for her traditional wedding

The gorgeous bride with smooth skin wore perfect makeup and pink lipstick for her bridal look

Some social media have commented on the trending wedding videos while admiring the brides simplicity

Ghanaian bride Dzifa has warm hearts online with her infectious as she walks down the aisle in stunning outfits. The wealthy Ghanaian bride Nii and Dzifa opted for simple yet original wedding outfits for their holy matrimony.

The gorgeous and fair-skinned bride wore two corseted kente gowns for her plush traditional wedding in December 2023.

Ghanaian couple Nii and Dzifa look adorable together. Photo credit: @ernesang_events_ushering

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Dzifa looked ravishing in a pink sleeveless kente dress with a detachable floral applique brooch to elevate her look.

The hairstylist did a fantastic job styling her lustrous and expensive hair to the back to compliment her look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Dzifa looks spectacular in a ruffled sleeve kente gown

Ghanaian bride Dzifa glowed as she rocked a green and yellow corseted kente gown for the second session of her traditional wedding.

The handsome groom wore a classy two-piece kaftan and black quality leather shoes to complete his look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Dzifa look resplendent in a white lace ball gown

Ghanaian bride looked heavenly in a white corseted ball gown for her white wedding as she showed off her dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Dzifa looks superb in a shiny long-sleeve gown

Ghanaian bride Dzifa wore a stylish long-sleeve dress that matched her silver drop earrings for her lavish wedding reception.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Dzifa's wedding outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

10 Elegant Corseted Kente Styles For Fashionable Ghanaian Brides In 2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how social media users and wedding guests have been amazed by certain Ghanaian brides and their glam squads' distinctive kente designs.

These stunning brides accentuated their curves with custom-made ensembles. YEN.com.gh has created a collection of chic kente gowns and lovely hairstyles for their opulent nuptials.

