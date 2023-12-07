A curvy lady has taken over the internet with her massive curves as she stormed a nightclub

She was dressed in all-yellow, with her frontal lace wig held in a ponytail as it hung over her massive backside

Her voluptuous figure got many people talking as they shared their views on her look in the comments

A curvy lady with a massive backside caused a stir on social media when the cameras spitted her entering a nightclub.

Curvy lady with a huge backside. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Lady with a massive backside at a nightclub

A curvy lady got many people staring at her voluptuous figure when she walked into a nightclub to party with friends.

The lady was clad in yellow in the video sighted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger, GHKwaku. She wore a long yellow dress that had a thigh-high cut on the side, showing off her fine legs.

She showed off some skin around her waist and tummy region as the dress was cut out in a beautiful pattern. The curvy model styled her look with a mini bag and simple slippers.

A gorgeous lady with heavy curves was spotted at a club.

Ghanaians react to video of a lady showing off her massive backside

Many people spoke about the lady's huge backside as she walked into the club. Many opined that the BBL surgery was overly done.

as_samuel.official said:

How can this be beautiful in the eyes of a dreamer. Abeg make una tell me say this be natural.

peeondabeat said:

Her size was out of stock I think☠️

bel.2795 said:

They always forget to do the legs in addition

ofejirovlog said:

Lady needs two chairs to sit

celebrity_gh_lady_barber said:

if i be man i won’t even look at it E go bleed my eye

queen_estherrrr1 said:

At least, check your body size, thighs and legs before doing it,warris dis?

nbapages1 said:

So how can her hands reach inside and bath there???

Fans concerned over Hajia Bintu's growing curves in videos

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that curvaceous Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu turned many heads on social media with her massive figure as she slayed in a tight dress to an event.

Hajia Bintu was at the opening of Queen Amadia's wholesale store at Spintex on December 4, 2023.

Many people were concerned about the growing rate of her already large curves when they spotted her in the videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh