Ghanaian Doctor With Flawless Dark Skin Rocks Gold Glittering Corseted Kente Gown For Her Wedding
- Ghanaian doctor has gone viral with her beautiful outfits for her viral wedding photos and videos
- The melanin bride looked ravishing in four different hairstyles and makeup to match her looks
- Some social media users have commented on Dr Afia Agyinsam's flawless skin and beautiful smile
Ghanaian medical doctor and published author Afia Agyinsam walked down the aisle in a lovely ceremony over the weekend with some top politicians in attendance.
At the lavish wedding ceremony, her Excellency the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, looked exquisite in a blue lace gown and matching turban.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Afia Agyinsam dazzled in a gold-beaded kente gown and an elegant hairstyle for her traditional wedding.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Afia looks stunning in a kente fringe dress for her wedding reception
The gorgeous melanin bride looked effortlessly chic in a sleeveless kente dress paired with designer shoes for her traditional wedding reception.
The handsome groom and medical doctor wore a three-piece agbada while showing off his dance moves.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Dr Afia Sam's wedding photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Adademartha stated:
Black is gold
aphiya_konadu stated:
Black beauty....wow
__ann__macs stated:
Dark Chocolate ❤️❤️
glam_by_veth stated:
Always maintaining skinnnnnn
yvnn_parry stated:
As always!!
Yomiflawless stated:
Holy grail
bling_outlet stated:
Skin is skinning! Well done @reggies_makeovers
Takyiwaaaa stated:
Beautiful
kinesh_creationz stated:
She is a beauty….. Black is bae
barb_rita_ stated:
Congratulations Dr.Afia
Leezy. heezy stated:
Black beauty
makeup_by_plange stated:
Tuntum broni ampa
afiaboatemaa360 stated:
Black Magic❤️
Ackahphyllis stated:
Congrats Afia. We are still chillaxing here
