Ghanaian doctor has gone viral with her beautiful outfits for her viral wedding photos and videos

The melanin bride looked ravishing in four different hairstyles and makeup to match her looks

Some social media users have commented on Dr Afia Agyinsam's flawless skin and beautiful smile

Ghanaian medical doctor and published author Afia Agyinsam walked down the aisle in a lovely ceremony over the weekend with some top politicians in attendance.

Dr Ing Kwabena marries Dr Afia in a lavish ceremony. Photo credit: @osei_douglas

At the lavish wedding ceremony, her Excellency the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, looked exquisite in a blue lace gown and matching turban.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Afia Agyinsam dazzled in a gold-beaded kente gown and an elegant hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Afia looks stunning in a kente fringe dress for her wedding reception

The gorgeous melanin bride looked effortlessly chic in a sleeveless kente dress paired with designer shoes for her traditional wedding reception.

The handsome groom and medical doctor wore a three-piece agbada while showing off his dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Dr Afia Sam's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Adademartha stated:

Black is gold

aphiya_konadu stated:

Black beauty....wow

__ann__macs stated:

Dark Chocolate ❤️❤️

glam_by_veth stated:

Always maintaining skinnnnnn

yvnn_parry stated:

As always!!

Yomiflawless stated:

Holy grail

bling_outlet stated:

Skin is skinning! Well done @reggies_makeovers

Takyiwaaaa stated:

Beautiful

kinesh_creationz stated:

She is a beauty….. Black is bae

barb_rita_ stated:

Congratulations Dr.Afia

Leezy. heezy stated:

Black beauty

makeup_by_plange stated:

Tuntum broni ampa

afiaboatemaa360 stated:

Black Magic❤️

Ackahphyllis stated:

Congrats Afia. We are still chillaxing here

