Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has announced that construction works have commenced on the four-acre of land he acquired in 2023

He noted that the facility, when complete, would be called the Dabo Soccer Academy House And AstroTurf

Many people congratulated him and showered him with praise for contributing to the sports industry

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has started the construction of his football project, The Dabo Soccer Academy House And AstroTurf.

Construction of the Dabo Soccer Academy House commenced

Yaw Dabo took to his verified Instagram page to share a video with an update on the construction of the Dabo Soccer Academy House & AstroTurf, which is located in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

In the video, he shared details of the building plan for the academy house, which would be the home and training grounds for members of the academy.

He was spotted with a tall gentleman as they went through the building plan. This comes after the diminutive announced in September 2023 that he had acquired a four-acre land to build a soccer academy.

In the caption of the post, the Kumawood star wrote:

We have Kickstarted the Construction of Dabo Soccer Academy House & AstroTurf in Ashanti Region.

Below is a video of Yaw Dabo showing the progress of the construction of the Dabo Soccer Academy House and AstroTurf.

Reactions as Yaw Dabo dropped a video showing that construction works have begun for his sports academy

Many people showered Yaw Dabo with praises as they wished him well as he embarked on this sports project. Others also talked about him contributing positively to the country's sports industry.

Below are some of the lovely comments from Ghanaians on the post:

sooner_tym said:

This work won’t be easy keep going ❤️❤️

kwame_deutsche

He’s doing a great job. But #why dem no start foundation sef he Dey talk about dinning

raphgh

This guy is doing something great for Ghana football. He deserves massive support from corporate Ghana!

blogger_acostic

Awww these guy need more respect and support from Ghanaians

kinsvibebeatz

Imagine this guy having 1ghc and he want everyone to benefit from it ,he will be a great person to the world when he get big amount

joyceannoryeboah

I’m proud of you, Boss keep it up. You can do it

tiagency_

I'd love to visit

nanakwakunuakoh

Keep it up bro

YEN.com.gh