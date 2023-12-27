Ghanaian bride Vanessa made such a beautiful bride as she tied the knot in a splendid kente gown

The gorgeous bride most-talked about kente was designed by a famous bridal fashion designer in Ghana

Some social media users have congratulated the bride while commending the designer for her excellent design

Ghanaian bride Vanessa has won over social media users with her magnificent kente gown for her plush traditional wedding.

The fair-skinned bride wore a custom-made gown by the beautiful Saadia Sanusi for her engagement ceremony during the Christmas festivities.

Ghanaian bride Vanessa looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @saadiasanusi

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian makeup artist Valeria Lawson, who teaches at London Fashion School, used the right makeup products that blended perfectly with the bride's flawless skin.

With an infectious smile, the gorgeous bride accessorised her bridal look with shiny Chanel earrings and a stylish bracelet.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride slays in pleated thigh-high bridal robe

Ghanaian bride Vanessa looked radiant in a puff-sleeved bridal robe, showing off her cleavage for her bridal photoshoot before her traditional wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Vanessa slays in a white dress

Ghanaian bride Vanessa looked heavenly in an off-shoulder, corseted white dress for her Thanksgiving service.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's stunning kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Debbieamma stated:

This is so unique and gorgeous!

vtabi_official stated:

Aw Vanessa @saadiasanusi

Benniemya stated:

Simplicity does it always

Jayclaudbeauty stated:

Eihhh, gurl, you ATE that! ❤️

rahmatharun__ stated:

Jaw-dropping

sarfoaaaa_ stated:

This is an artwork!! She’s so pretty also

Heyyyarcher stated:

Congratulations, beautiful you’re the most amazing bride. Happy to celebrate you ❤️

Hagyams stated:

Best dress on the gram today ❤️❤️

ceecee_melnunoo stated:

She looks stunning

_yirenkyiwaaofficial stated:

So beautiful and classy

mister_gyimah stated:

cuteness overload! @director_ib, please give us more!

Chantelsekinah stated:

So cute

Source: YEN.com.gh