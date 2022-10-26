Beverly Afaglo: Actress And Beautiful Wife Of Choirmaster Shares Stylish Vacation Photos
- Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has jet off to Virginia to relax and unwind as she shares vacation photos on social media
- The award-winning superstar has set major goals with her vacation wardrobe from her designer bag to classy sneakers
- Beverly Aflago is married to Ghanaian musician, Choirmaster, the leader of the defunct hiplife group Praye before going solo
Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo has joined the list of female celebrities who are currently on vacation ahead of the Christmas festivities.
The mother-of-two updated her Instagram page with photos of herself at the Kotoka International Airport in a three-piece purple fashion outfit. She wore a fashionable watch and gold jewelry.
In another post, the wife of Ghanaian musician, Choirmaster, looked stylish in expensive designer brands.
Beverly wore a white fur coat over a black stylish top and black jeans. The award-winning actress wore white classy sneakers as she stepped out.
She styled her looks with a Chanel scarf and Burberry side handbag similar to what Nadia Buari and Tracey Boakye shared on their Instagram page.
With her immaculate cosmetics and hairdo, Beverly smiled for the picture repeating her earrings.
Many Ghanaian celebrities have commented under their post;
real_vimlady
Wifey is in town yieeeeeeeeeee. Greetings to hubby wai
ohemaawoyeje
Class … baby number 3 alert
piesieesther
Looking gorgeous my lady
gloriaosarfo
Ahaaa asu Life owner!!! Give us❤
iamtimakumkum
My boo❤️
belindadzattah
Welcome ❤️❤️
mubarakamidkobo
@beverly_afaglo those smiles are priceless and May they never fade away
grace_y_b
thanks God you landed safely and happy my queen
chichineblett
Woooow hi to my inlaw ooo
In August 2021, Beverly Afaglo's Tema residence was burnt down to ashes. Some celebrities contributed clothes and other items to the style influencer and her family.
Source: YEN.com.gh